Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Coming soon: Take payment across Europe with GoCardless

John King
Written by

Last editedJun 20241 min read

One of our most requested features is the ability to take payments across Europe. We are extremely excited to announce that this will be available from early next year. In fact we are already submitting test payments across Europe with selected pilot partners.

We will be offering the ability to take Direct Debit across Europe via a single API. This will be perfect for everything merchants already do in the UK such as recurring payments and B2B invoicing. It will also make it easier for you to collect in countries where people prefer to pay with their bank details, like Germany and the Netherlands.

Are you thinking about collecting Direct Debit across Europe? Get in touch - our solution will save you significant amounts of time and money.

Register your interest using GoCardless across Europe here.

PS. If you have a second to spare we would love to hear which countries matter most to you, and what problems you are currently experiencing that we may be able to help with.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Get Started

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.