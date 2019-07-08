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Clearer API Documentation

James Berry
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Last editedJun 2024

This post relates to the Legacy GoCardless API. If you're starting a new integration, you'll need to use the new GoCardless API - for help getting started, check out our guide.

We’ve spruced up our API documentation, including clearer explanations and diagrams on payment flow and resource creation.

We’ve also added a new troubleshooting section to provide some answers for the most common API-related queries we receive.

Check out the updated docs here and see what you think. As always, if there’s anything you think is missing/incorrect, feel free to submit your own pull request on GitHub for review.

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