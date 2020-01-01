Fast and frictionless payments, in and out

Got Capital is the UK’s number-one unsecured business lender. It’s a FinTech company that provides hassle-free, same-day financing, but without any of the red tape and hold-ups that typify traditional lending.

“Accessing fast funding can often make or break the next big move for many businesses,” said Alex Afek, CEO, Got Capital. “We help companies of all sizes unlock working capital quickly and without personal risk, whether they need a short-term cash injection, a substantial capital boost or ongoing financial support.”

In order for Got Capital to deliver the most value for their clients, each business funding advance must land in customer accounts quickly and securely. Repayments also need to be hassle-free, so it’s simple for customers to keep up to date.

“We fund thousands of businesses every year and GoCardless hits each of our demanding criteria for speed, automation and security, at scale,” said Alex. “GoCardless allows us to maintain consistency and control across a high volume of transactions, while reducing administrative effort and manual intervention. It’s a proven, best-in-class solution for managing both payment collections and disbursements within a single, reliable ecosystem.”

Fast and frictionless

GoCardless is fundamental to the fast and frictionless funding for which Got Capital is renowned.

“Outbound Payments is a trusted, flexible solution that lets us tightly manage the flow of finance to customers and maintain excellent service standards,” said Alex. “For repayments, the Direct Debit infrastructure ensures collections are accurate and on time, reducing manual admin and the risk of error.”

Automating and unifying payments end-to-end on GoCardless has allowed Got Capital to streamline processes, minimise reconciliation errors, and improve overall operational efficiency.

Managing payments out and in from a single platform accelerates reconciliations while also reducing complexity and costs, by streamlining our systems and processes. Ultimately, the team spends more time focused on client relationships and less on admin.

"Meanwhile, GoCardless’ strong reporting tools give us full visibility over the movement of funds, which further strengthens control and transparency,” added Alex.

A winner for CX

From a customer perspective, GoCardless allows Got Capital to offer a seamless experience. Payments are predictable, secure, and handled effortlessly in the background.

“The setup process for customers is fast and straightforward,” said Alex. “Once they’ve signed up to pay by GoCardless, everything is automated from there, removing any need for manual transfers or ongoing intervention.”

They also get regular notifications when payments are due, which helps to reduce payment-related queries. GoCardless is a trusted and recognised platform, so clients have total confidence their payments are being handled safely and efficiently.

Engineers ♥️ the GoCardless API

When it came to getting itself up and running with GoCardless, Got Capital could lean on a dedicated GoCardless Implementation Manager for support.

“Our Implementation Manager was outstanding,” said Alex. “The GoCardless team took the time to understand our business model, payment workflows, processes and objectives, and tailored their guidance to fit our specific operational needs. As a FinTech, we’re particularly sensitive to the quality of the API and documentation, and our engineers love working with the GoCardless API.”

Since the solution went live, Got Capital’s GoCardless Customer Success Manager has picked up the support baton and run with it.

Our Customer Success Manager checks-in regularly with practical recommendations to help us optimise performance. That’s typical of the whole GoCardless team. They’re proactive, knowledgeable and always willing to go the extra mile.

The perfect payments partner

Taken together, the benefits of working with GoCardless mean that Got Capital’s leadership team feels certain they came to the right place for payments.

“GoCardless provides a unified, streamlined payments process that supports efficiency, accuracy, and a better client experience,” said Alex. “There’s a confidence that comes with knowing that such a vital part of our operation runs smoothly in the background; and from having a partner that’s responsive, proactive, and who genuinely understands our unique payments needs.”