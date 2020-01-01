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Enterprise

Go global, with GoCardless

Collect payments from 30+ countries into one bank account, and settle it all in your home currency.

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Doing business abroad is hard enough

You have enough to focus on without adding payment collection to the mix.

GoCardless makes going global easy – letting you collect international payments with less time spend, lower costs, and more predictability.

We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign. We’re delighted to be working with GoCardless to offer Bank Debit as a payment option throughout Europe.

Robin Joy, SVP of Digital, Demand & Web Sales, DocuSign

Read what 700 decision-makers say about going global

GoCardless commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a study of 700 payment decision-makers in organisations with recurring revenue models.

Read the full report to see the challenges and opportunities facing global enterprise businesses, and what they’re doing about it.

Read the full report

Collect from 30+ countries

Take recurring payments from customers in 30+ countries, into one bank account. Or use local bank accounts to keep payments in their original currency. It’s your choice.

4x lower failure rate than cards

Make your cash flow more predictable with automated, recurring payments that fail less than cards. Now that’s a success story.

Transparent fees and FX

Know the exact fees you’ll pay, including the real FX rate (powered by Wise), with no hidden charges or nasty surprises.

One platform. All your payments.

Collect payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts. Domestic or international. One-off or recurring. Scheduled or instant.

GoCardless does it all – quick, easy, and secure.

To date, wherever we offer GoCardless it’s the preferred payment option, with 50%-85% adoption. For us, it means we get paid reliably and on time with better visibility into our payments data.

Diego Passarela, Head of Billing and Payments, Quandoo

Trusted by 75,000+ businesses. Of all sizes. Worldwide.

  • Optimising recurring payments

    "When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer and they convert better."

  • International coverage

    “We use a single integration for Direct Debit in the UK, Sweden and Germany”

  • 67% reduction in debtor days

    “The whole accounting process is faster and we’ve eliminated billing errors."

  • Preferred by customers

    “70% of our European customers have chosen GoCardless over credit card to make their payments.”

  • 90% renewal rate

    "We wanted an end-to-end subscription model. GoCardless helps make that possible."

  • 50-85% adoption

    “For us, it means we get paid reliably and on time with better visibility into our payments data.”

Ready to go global with

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Speak to one of our payment experts about your plans for international expansion. We’ll show you how GoCardless can help.

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Sales

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+44 20 4579 7398

Support

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.