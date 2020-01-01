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What's new - Summer 2024

PRODUCT UPDATES

Don’t miss a beat with all the latest product news and releases from GoCardless.

From easy-to-use reporting tools to help you understand business performance, to faster, more secure and more reliable payments, discover what’s just launched.

See what's new

What’s new in the dashboard?

New: Easy-to-use reporting tools

With reporting tools now available in your dashboard, it’s easier than ever to keep track of revenue – so you can focus your effort where it’s needed most. 

  • See collected payments, total earnings and failed payment attempts 

  • Identify growth and risk areas with data refreshed daily

  • Get cash flow insights right inside your dashboard

Discover reporting

New: Bitesize Instalment payments

Give customers more payment flexibility with the option to split the cost of a high-value product or service into smaller chunks.

  • Grow your customer base (and revenue) with more manageable ways to pay

  • Personalised customer experience with tailored payment plans

  • Save time with automated collection once an Instalment plan is set up

Try Instalments now

New: Get paid fast with QR codes

Collect payments in person or sign up a new customer on the go, with QR codes now available in your dashboard. 

  • Collect from anywhere, just print out or download your QR code

  • Take payments instantly, from new and old customers

  • Sign up customers easily

Give QR codes a try

What else just landed?

More updates to speed up, secure, and simplify payments.

  • Coming soon: Same Day Settlement

    Get paid two-days faster and improve cash flow. Get money in your bank account the very same day your customer is charged.

    Find out more

  • New: Instant Bank Pay upgrades

    Speed up payment times for your customers and avoid failures, with a more seamless experience that covers 99% of UK bank accounts.

    Create an Instant payment

  • New: Payer Name Verification

    Reduce payer fraud and chargebacks with our new security feature that verifies a payer’s account number and name match.

    Find out more

  • Two-factor authentication (2FA)

    Protect your business and customers from costly cyber attacks and data breaches, with two-factor authentication.

    Set up 2FA

Want to see the new tools in action? Watch our webinar.

Watch on demandGo to the dashboard

See all the latest features in action, including a live Q&A session with our customers and payment experts.

Watch on demandGo to the dashboard

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.