Starting a Business

Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
GoCardless commissioned the Federation of Small Businesses to survey 2,298 UK small businesses. Our new insights explore the wider issues caused by late payments and how businesses are currently navigating them.
There is a learning curve to overcome when trying to get paid as a freelancer
How to win a chargeback dispute and how to avoid customers charging back.
A simple guide on how to create a contractor invoice using software or manually.
Discover the best accounting tools for freelancers and contractors.
There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?
Xero's Ben Johnson suggests considerations for choosing who to partner with.
Virtual CFOs handle the duties of traditional CFOs on a remote, part-time basis
Learn more about establishing a line of credit for small business, right here.
Find out how to make an annual operating plan with our simple guide.
How do I register as self-employed in the UK? Find out with our guide.
What are the different types of start-up business investment? Find out here.