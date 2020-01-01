Open banking
4 min readGoCardlessHow we ensured security and privacy with Instant Bank Pay
GoCardless is using open banking to provide a better experience for payers.
3 min readGoCardlessNow you can take one-off bank-to-bank payments instantly with GoCardless
Say hello to Instant Bank Pay, our first open banking-powered feature.
7 min readEnterpriseInvoicing at scale: A guide for financial services
Learn about the challenges and best practices for invoicing at scale
6 min readOpen bankingTrailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world
Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?
4 min readEnterpriseSix reasons why you can’t ignore payments powered by open banking
Learn about the benefits of open banking; from security to cost savings.
2 min readPaymentsShould you be thinking about recurring payment intelligence in a post-COVID world?
Insights from the GoCardless CPO's appearance on the IBS Intelligence podcast.
4 min readOpen bankingHow small businesses can use Open Banking right now
Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.
11 min readOpen bankingOpen banking: Everything you need to know
Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.
3 min readPaymentsAn introduction to PSD2
Everything you need to know about PSD2, and what it means for your business.