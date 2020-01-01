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Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.
Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.
Experts across the industry shared their fintech advice for small businesses.
Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.
Explore the main differences between VAT invoices and commercial invoices.
Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.
Do you still find financing or banking a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, Capital on Tap, and Tide to show you how.
Do you still find pricing or invoicing a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, GoProposal, and Xero to show you how.
The days sales outstanding formula can help improve payment collection times.
Everything you need to know about invoice financing vs. factoring.
See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.
At what point should your business issue an invoice? Read on to learn more.
Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.
Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.
If you bill your regular customers on a recurring basis, take advantage of subscription billing and bring more predictable revenue to your business. In this guide, we walk through 5 steps to moving to a subscription model.