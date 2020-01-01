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Invoicing

Invoicing

Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?
Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?

Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.

2 min read
Invoicing
How to Write a Late Payment Email
How to Write a Late Payment Email

Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.

6 min read
Finance
How small businesses need to be using fintech in 2020
How small businesses need to be using fintech in 2020

Experts across the industry shared their fintech advice for small businesses.

4 min read
Invoicing
Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?
Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?

Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.

2 min read
Finance
Commercial invoice vs. VAT invoice: what’s the difference?
Commercial invoice vs. VAT invoice: what’s the difference?

Explore the main differences between VAT invoices and commercial invoices.

2 min read
Invoicing
Invoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?
Invoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?

Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.

2 min read
Invoicing
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Finance and challenger banks
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Finance and challenger banks

Do you still find financing or banking a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, Capital on Tap, and Tide to show you how.

Webinar
Cash flow
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Pricing and invoicing
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Pricing and invoicing

Do you still find pricing or invoicing a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, GoProposal, and Xero to show you how.

Webinar
Invoicing
What Is DSO (Days Sales Outstanding)?
What Is DSO (Days Sales Outstanding)?

The days sales outstanding formula can help improve payment collection times.

3 min read
Invoicing
A Guide to Invoice Financing vs. Factoring
A Guide to Invoice Financing vs. Factoring

Everything you need to know about invoice financing vs. factoring.

3 min read
Invoicing
How to chase an overdue invoice
How to chase an overdue invoice

See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.

4 min read
Finance
When Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?
When Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?

At what point should your business issue an invoice? Read on to learn more.

2 min read
Invoicing
How to write an invoice email
How to write an invoice email

Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.

5 min read
Invoicing
Payment terms: An overview
Payment terms: An overview

Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.

4 min read
Cash flow
5 steps for a successful transition from invoicing to subscription billing
5 steps for a successful transition from invoicing to subscription billing

If you bill your regular customers on a recurring basis, take advantage of subscription billing and bring more predictable revenue to your business. In this guide, we walk through 5 steps to moving to a subscription model.

6 min read
Subscription
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