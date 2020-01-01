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Growth

Growth

Guide to start-up equity benefits for employees
Guide to start-up equity benefits for employees

Get the inside track on start-up employee equity pools, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
What is marketing automation?
What is marketing automation?

Marketing automation platforms can make communication more efficient.

3 min read
Growth
Tips for Scaling Your Tools as Your Business Grows
Tips for Scaling Your Tools as Your Business Grows

Are your tools ready to handle your business growth?

2 min read
Growth
What is a Bridging Loan?
What is a Bridging Loan?

How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving

3 min read
Finance
Why is business networking important?
Why is business networking important?

Make valuable new connections with business networking events

2 min read
Growth
What is the AIDA model?
What is the AIDA model?

The AIDA model is a powerful framework to guide your content marketing

2 min read
Growth
How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples
How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples

Setting SMART objectives can set your business up for success. Here’s how

3 min read
Growth
What is a PESTEL Analysis?
What is a PESTEL Analysis?

Discover why you should make PESTEL analysis a regular part of your strategy

2 min read
Growth
What is inbound marketing?
What is inbound marketing?

Here’s why growing an audience is so important for inbound marketing

2 min read
Growth
How to create a positioning strategy for your business
How to create a positioning strategy for your business

Positioning in marketing offers an easy way to stand out from the crowd

2 min read
Growth
Market segmentation: types, definition, and examples
Market segmentation: types, definition, and examples

Communicate more effectively with your target audience via market segmentation

2 min read
Growth
Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know
Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know

How to use marketing mix strategy to enhance and streamline your output

3 min read
Growth
What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses
What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses

How could CRM and CRM tools benefit your business endeavours?

2 min read
Growth
Market Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses
Market Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses

Make a big impression on your target market with a market penetration strategy

2 min read
Growth
What is crowdfunding?
What is crowdfunding?

How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.

2 min read
Business Management
Book value definition and how to calculate it
Book value definition and how to calculate it

Find out why a company's book value is so significant

2 min read
Accounting
Why your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story
Why your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story

Content platform Converge discovered 70% of their customers wanted to switch.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a growing perpetuity?
What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min read
Finance
What Is Product-Market Fit?
What Is Product-Market Fit?

Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Growth
What Is Venture Debt?
What Is Venture Debt?

Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies

2 min read
Finance
What is a credit default swap (CDS)?
What is a credit default swap (CDS)?

Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default

2 min read
Cash flow
What is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?
What is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?

Learn how to use the compound annual growth rate formula right here.

2 min read
Finance
What is penetration pricing?
What is penetration pricing?

Find out everything you need to know about penetration pricing strategies.

2 min read
Accounting
Is product bundling right for your business?
Is product bundling right for your business?

Product bundling is a strategy for grouping goods and selling them together.

2 min read
Growth
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