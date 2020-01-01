Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Global Payments

Global Payments

GoCardless vs PayPal: What’s the difference?
GoCardless vs PayPal: What’s the difference?
3 min read
Global Payments
GoCardless for Consulting Firms: Simplify Payments & Focus on Clients
GoCardless for Consulting Firms: Simplify Payments & Focus on Clients
3 min read
Global Payments
How to get paid on time: Top tips for consultants and agencies
How to get paid on time: Top tips for consultants and agencies
3 min read
Global Payments
Why Direct Debit is better than cards for your subscription business
Why Direct Debit is better than cards for your subscription business
3 min read
Global Payments
SPAA: A new wave of open banking in Europe
SPAA: A new wave of open banking in Europe

Why we're calling on banks to join the SPAA scheme

3 min read
Global Payments
Cheaper payments that pay more
Cheaper payments that pay more

Getting payment collection wrong could impact your bottom line.

2 min read
Payments
Asynchronous communication: control your day and do business better
Asynchronous communication: control your day and do business better

Learn asynchronous communication for business.

2 min read
Small Business
[On-Demand Webinar] Mastering Payments: Dissecting Churn with Zuora and GoCardless
[On-Demand Webinar] Mastering Payments: Dissecting Churn with Zuora and GoCardless

Find out the latest research on how your chosen payment method directly impacts customer churn and how to cut churn cost-effectively.

Webinar
Enterprise
ISO Currency Codes Explained and Explored
ISO Currency Codes Explained and Explored
2 min read
Global Payments
Businesses with the wrong payment method are seeing almost 4x more payment failures
Businesses with the wrong payment method are seeing almost 4x more payment failures
2 min read
Enterprise
Scaling your payment infrastructure at pace
Scaling your payment infrastructure at pace

An efficient and adaptable payment infrastructure is crucial to business growth.

4 min read
Growth
Can you take payments in different currencies?
Can you take payments in different currencies?

Learn how your business can receive foreign currency payments.

2 min read
Global Payments
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Re-Leased are saving $10,000 a month in bank fees through automation
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Re-Leased are saving $10,000 a month in bank fees through automation

Hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.

Webinar
Enterprise
What are Account-to-Account payments?
What are Account-to-Account payments?

Learn everything you need to know about account-to-account payments

6 min read
Open Banking
Open banking in the UK vs Australia
Open banking in the UK vs Australia

Understand the key differences between open banking in the UK and Australia

4 min read
Open Banking
[Report] The global payment timings index 2021
[Report] The global payment timings index 2021

How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.

PDF
Cash flow
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Insights from Epson on a customer-centric approach to payments
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Insights from Epson on a customer-centric approach to payments

Discover how Epson has tackled international expansion with a customer-first approach to payments.  Hear how Epson has benefitted from introducing Direct Debit across Europe, including improved conversion and customer acquisition.

Webinar
Enterprise
5 Payment Methods for Global Businesses
5 Payment Methods for Global Businesses
2 min read
Global Payments
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Preference
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Preference

Understand how you can grow your business by offering preferred payment methods.

4 min read
Enterprise
5 mistakes businesses make during international expansion and how to avoid them
5 mistakes businesses make during international expansion and how to avoid them

What are the big mistakes that send international expansion plans off the rails?

5 min read
Enterprise
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimised payments strategy
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimised payments strategy

What makes the perfect recurring payment strategy? And how do you improve yours?

7 min read
Enterprise
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Coverage
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Coverage

Understand how you can grow your business by broadening your payment coverage.

3 min read
Global Payments
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

PDF
Global Payments
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world

Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?

7 min read
Open Banking
12

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.