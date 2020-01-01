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[On-Demand Webinar] Mastering Payments: Dissecting Churn with Zuora and GoCardless

Find out the latest research on how your chosen payment method directly impacts customer churn and how to cut churn cost-effectively.

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Thursday 16 June | 10am BST

Speakers:

  • Amy Konary, SVP, Subscribed Institute

  • Duncan Barrigan, Chief Product Officer, GoCardless

Session Chair

  • Ella Thomsen, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

In 30 minutes we'll cover:

  • How your chosen payment method directly impacts churn

  • The different types of customer churn

  • How much payment-related churn could be costing your business

  • How to effectively reduce payment-related churn

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.