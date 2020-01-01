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Discover how Epson has tackled international expansion with a customer-first approach to payments. Hear how Epson has benefitted from introducing Direct Debit across Europe, including improved conversion and customer acquisition.
Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs EMEAR, Epson
Stephen Reidy, GM of Northern Europe, GoCardless
How Epson’s customer-first strategy influenced how it collects payments
The importance of payer preferences in international expansion
Epson’s payment learnings from introducing a subscription service
The benefits of including Direct Debit in an international payment strategy
How Direct Debit enabled Epson to convert up to 80% of customers that had previously abandoned transactions