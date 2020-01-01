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[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Insights from Epson on a customer-centric approach to payments

Discover how Epson has tackled international expansion with a customer-first approach to payments.  Hear how Epson has benefitted from introducing Direct Debit across Europe, including improved conversion and customer acquisition.

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Now available on-demand

Speakers:

  • Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs EMEAR, Epson

  • Stephen Reidy, GM of Northern Europe, GoCardless

In this webinar we will cover:

  • How Epson’s customer-first strategy influenced how it collects payments

  • The importance of payer preferences in international expansion

  • Epson’s payment learnings from introducing a subscription service

  • The benefits of including Direct Debit in an international payment strategy

  • How Direct Debit enabled Epson to convert up to 80% of customers that had previously abandoned transactions

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.