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Content Team

The GoCardless content team comprises a group of subject-matter experts in multiple fields from across GoCardless. The authors and reviewers work in the sales, marketing, legal, and finance departments. All have in-depth knowledge and experience in various aspects of payment scheme technology and the operating rules applicable to each. The team holds expertise in the well-established payment schemes such as UK Direct Debit, the European SEPA scheme, and the US ACH scheme, as well as in schemes operating in Scandinavia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Top Articles

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What are BIC and SWIFT bank codes?
What are BIC and SWIFT bank codes?

BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide.

4 min read
How Automated Billing Can Improve Productivity
How Automated Billing Can Improve Productivity

Find out how automated billing can drastically improve productivity levels.

4 min read
A Guide to Same Day Settlement Payment Gateways
A Guide to Same Day Settlement Payment Gateways
3 min read
What is a Payment Gateway and how does it work?
What is a Payment Gateway and how does it work?

What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?

8 min read
How to open a business bank account in Europe
How to open a business bank account in Europe

Expanding into Europe? Without GC you might need to open business accounts...

3 min read
Free invoice templates
Free invoice templates
2 min read

Latest Articles

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GoCardless vs PayPal: What’s the difference?
GoCardless vs PayPal: What’s the difference?
3 min read
The sole traders' guide to Making Tax Digital 2026
The sole traders' guide to Making Tax Digital 2026

Tax is going digital in 2026 for those who do an Income Tax Self Assessment.

4 min read
GoCardless for Consulting Firms: Simplify Payments & Focus on Clients
GoCardless for Consulting Firms: Simplify Payments & Focus on Clients
3 min read
How to get paid on time: Top tips for consultants and agencies
How to get paid on time: Top tips for consultants and agencies
3 min read
Why Direct Debit is better than cards for your subscription business
Why Direct Debit is better than cards for your subscription business
3 min read
A landlord’s guide to Making Tax Digital 2026 Making Tax Digital for landlords in 2026
A landlord’s guide to Making Tax Digital 2026 Making Tax Digital for landlords in 2026

Making Tax Digital is the biggest shake-up to property tax in decades.

3 min read
Making Tax Digital: What sole traders need to know
Making Tax Digital: What sole traders need to know
4 min read
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships

Your guide to Making Tax Digital for VAT, partnerships and Corporation Tax.

3 min read
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
4 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.