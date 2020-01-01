Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
The GoCardless content team comprises a group of subject-matter experts in multiple fields from across GoCardless. The authors and reviewers work in the sales, marketing, legal, and finance departments. All have in-depth knowledge and experience in various aspects of payment scheme technology and the operating rules applicable to each. The team holds expertise in the well-established payment schemes such as UK Direct Debit, the European SEPA scheme, and the US ACH scheme, as well as in schemes operating in Scandinavia, Australia, and New Zealand.
BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide.
Find out how automated billing can drastically improve productivity levels.
What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?
Expanding into Europe? Without GC you might need to open business accounts...
Tax is going digital in 2026 for those who do an Income Tax Self Assessment.
Making Tax Digital is the biggest shake-up to property tax in decades.
Your guide to Making Tax Digital for VAT, partnerships and Corporation Tax.