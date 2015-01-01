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A guide to sort code checkers walking you through what a sort code checker is and how it works before looking at how effective they are.
We’ve scoured our database of more than 3 million payments to bring to you some cold, hard facts about Direct Debit. This should help you decide whether or not Direct Debit is right for you.
There are three main ways you can switch your customers over to GoCardless, which option is right for you will depend on a few things including whether you were already collecting Direct Debit payments and which GoCardless product you’re using.
Merchants often ask us for help getting their customers set up to use Direct Debit, so we've put together six simple steps that you can use to help them through the process.