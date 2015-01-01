Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Charlotte Robinson image

Charlotte Robinson

Latest Articles

View all
Sort code checkers: A complete guide
Sort code checkers: A complete guide

A guide to sort code checkers walking you through what a sort code checker is and how it works before looking at how effective they are.

3 min read
Failure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless
Failure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless

We’ve scoured our database of more than 3 million payments to bring to you some cold, hard facts about Direct Debit. This should help you decide whether or not Direct Debit is right for you.

2 min read
Christmas Opening Hours & Direct Debit Processing Over the Festive Period
Christmas Opening Hours & Direct Debit Processing Over the Festive Period
1 min read
SEPA Rulebook Updates: November 2015
SEPA Rulebook Updates: November 2015
2 min read
How to move customers to GoCardless
How to move customers to GoCardless

There are three main ways you can switch your customers over to GoCardless, which option is right for you will depend on a few things including whether you were already collecting Direct Debit payments and which GoCardless product you’re using.

2 min read
GoCardless named a UK Future Fifty Company
GoCardless named a UK Future Fifty Company
2 min read
How to set up customers to use Direct Debit
How to set up customers to use Direct Debit

Merchants often ask us for help getting their customers set up to use Direct Debit, so we've put together six simple steps that you can use to help them through the process.

6 min read
Introducing GoCardless Pro - the Direct Debit solution for larger organisations
Introducing GoCardless Pro - the Direct Debit solution for larger organisations
2 min read
Press Release: The Guardian and Funding Circle sign up for GoCardless Pro
Press Release: The Guardian and Funding Circle sign up for GoCardless Pro
2 min read

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.