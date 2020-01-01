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Beth is a Product Marketing Manager at GoCardless, responsible for Payment Intelligence products. Payment Intelligence products use machine-learning algorithms trained on the extensive data set GoCardless has built up from taking tens of millions of payments over the last 11 years. Beth spends much time working on Success+, which uses payment intelligence to help merchants manage and reduce failed payments.
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