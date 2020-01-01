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Beth McGarrick

Product Marketing Manager

Beth is a Product Marketing Manager at GoCardless, responsible for Payment Intelligence products. Payment Intelligence products use machine-learning algorithms trained on the extensive data set GoCardless has built up from taking tens of millions of payments over the last 11 years. Beth spends much time working on Success+, which uses payment intelligence to help merchants manage and reduce failed payments.

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Latest Articles

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Q&A: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+
Q&A: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+

We've answered your questions on fraud and GoCardless Protect+

3 min read
Introducing GoCardless Protect+: The next generation of fraud prevention
Introducing GoCardless Protect+: The next generation of fraud prevention

Always be a step ahead of fraud with GoCardless Protect+

3 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.