Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

Arbitration: What Is it and How Does it Work?
Arbitration: What Is it and How Does it Work?

Arbitration is the middle ground between mediation and litigation.

2 min read
Finance
How to Calculate a Tax Refund
How to Calculate a Tax Refund

Get your money back from HMRC with an income tax refund calculator.

3 min read
Payments
How Do Credit Card Refunds Work
How Do Credit Card Refunds Work

Find out what a credit card refund involves

2 min read
Payments
GoCardless sponsors Safe Circles' women's safety Hackathon
GoCardless sponsors Safe Circles' women's safety Hackathon

Discover how we're helping Safe Circles to harness tech for good

3 min read
GoCardless
The 8 payment dimensions: Cashflow
The 8 payment dimensions: Cashflow

Discover how your payment strategy plays an important role in cash flow.

3 min read
Enterprise
What Is Sensitivity Analysis?
What Is Sensitivity Analysis?

Create a sensitivity analysis table for better financial modelling.

2 min read
Finance
Maximum Fine for a GDPR Breach
Maximum Fine for a GDPR Breach

Do you know the maximum fine for breaking GDPR? Learn more here.

2 min read
Regulations
What impact will Brexit have on businesses?
What impact will Brexit have on businesses?

How will Brexit affect and impact businesses?

3 min read
Business Management
UK late payment culture creates a dangerous domino effect, burdening businesses, suppliers, and customers
UK late payment culture creates a dangerous domino effect, burdening businesses, suppliers, and customers

35% of businesses say that receiving late payments would make them consider raising prices

2 min read
Press Releases
3 key takeaways from The Global Payment Timings Index 2021
3 key takeaways from The Global Payment Timings Index 2021

Discover the benchmarks for global payment timings from the latest research.

3 min read
Cash flow
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Re-Leased are saving $10,000 a month in bank fees through automation
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Re-Leased are saving $10,000 a month in bank fees through automation

Hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.

Webinar
Enterprise
How to Claim a Tax Refund
How to Claim a Tax Refund

Does HMRC owe you money? Here’s how to claim tax refunds.

2 min read
Payments
How to Calculate the Dividend Payout Ratio
How to Calculate the Dividend Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is a useful metric for any investor.

2 min read
Payments
Primary Account Number (PAN) Definition
Primary Account Number (PAN) Definition

Do you know what your PAN is? Learn more about the PAN card meaning.

2 min read
Payments
How Does a Postal Order Work?
How Does a Postal Order Work?

What is a postal order, and how does it work? Find out more in our guide.

2 min read
Payments
Clearing House Definition and Examples
Clearing House Definition and Examples

Could a clearing house automated payment system help you?

2 min read
Payments
Understanding Transaction Costs
Understanding Transaction Costs

What are transaction costs, and how are they calculated?

2 min read
Payments
Benefits of Cash Accounting for Small Business
Benefits of Cash Accounting for Small Business

Cash basis accounting carries special advantages for small businesses.

3 min read
Payments
Ways to Make the Online Payment Process Easier
Ways to Make the Online Payment Process Easier

Is your website optimised for easy online payments?

2 min read
Payments
The top 5 POS systems for your small business
The top 5 POS systems for your small business

The top 5 point of sale system options for small businesses

2 min read
Payments
The best low-cost online payment systems in the UK
The best low-cost online payment systems in the UK

The top 5 low-cost payment gateways from Worldpay to PayPal

6 min read
Payments
How Xero users can end late payments
How Xero users can end late payments
2 min read
Cash flow
How QuickBooks users can end late payments
How QuickBooks users can end late payments
2 min read
Cash flow
A Customer Service Guide for Small Business
A Customer Service Guide for Small Business

Discover how to improve customer service with our small business tips.

3 min read
Payments

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.