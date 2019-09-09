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GoCardless for Xero

GoCardless
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Last editedJun 20241 min read

GoCardless for Xero is a free app that connects GoCardless to Xero. Here you’ll find guides to advise you and your clients on the benefits of integrating GoCardless and Xero and how it works.

GoCardless for Xero Summary

GoCardless for Xero Summary

A summary guide that covers the features, benefits and process of integrating GoCardless with Xero.

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GoCardless for Xero Postcard

GoCardless for Xero Postcard

A handy postcard that covers the features and benefits. Perfect for emailing to clients or taking to events.

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GoCardless for Xero Email

GoCardless for Xero Email

Here’s an email you can send your clients to promote GoCardless for Xero.

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GoCardless for Xero Blog copy

GoCardless for Xero Blog copy

A pre-written article about GoCardless for Xero that you can publish on your blog.

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Getting paid on time with GoCardless for Xero - watch the webinar below.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.