GoCardless for sports clubs

Streamline payment collection for your club

Collect member payments directly from their bank accounts. And skip the struggle with standing orders, cash or annoying spreadsheets.

Quick and easy to set up

GoCardless is simple to set up - there are no setup costs, hidden fees or contract needed. We also give you 90 days with no transaction fees (T&Cs apply).

No more chasing

You don’t have to rely on your members remembering to pay invoices on time. Saving you all those costly hours chasing up late fees.

Your members will love us too

They can pay one-off fees in a few taps or clicks, on any device. Or set up convenient, automated payments.

Save time on admin

Easily see the status of any payment from any member, any time. No more spending hours in bank statements reconciling your accounts

Collect membership fees and more

  1. Create your free GoCardless account in minutes.

  2. Easily add your members and set up payments.

  3. Sit back as payments are automatically collected when due.

Trusted by clubs all over the UK

Amaranth Football Club
This Leeds football club switched from cash and standing orders to GoCardless.

✅ Reduced monthly accounts admin from 8 hours to 4

✅ Reduced outstanding debts by 95%

✅ 95% of members now pay through GoCardless

City of Coventry Swimming Club
This Conventry swim club switched from cash, standing orders and cards to GoCardless.

✅ Increased monthly revenue by 21%

✅ Can easily see status of each payment

✅ Treasurer now spends more time planning for future

Baby Squids
This franchised children's swim school switched from manual Bacs payments to GoCardless.

✅ Saved 50 hours of admin each week

✅ Company has grown 5x thanks to lower admin costs

✅ More than 99% of payments collected through GoCardless

Get started with a 25% discount for your sports and community club*

Whether it's sign up fees, recurring memberships, or payments for kit and accessories – GoCardless is a flexible payment platform for your sports club.

Get started in minutes. No upfront commitment.

*Read our full T&Cs here

Using GoCardless has halved the time I spend doing the accounts, which means I can spend more time doing what I joined to do - coaching my son’s team.

Paul Swift, Treasurer, Amaranth FC

Only pay for what your club uses

Standard

Collect recurring and one-off payments in a straightforward way

1%

+ £/€0.20

per transaction, capped at £/€4. An additional fee of 0.3% applies to UK Bank Debit payments above £ 2,000.

Full fee structure

2% +£0.20 for international transactions.

VAT applies to all fees

Advanced

Popular

Boost your payments with a smart way to recover failures, enhanced customer verification and full customisation

1.25%

+ £/€0.20

per transaction, capped at £/€5. An additional fee of 0.3% applies to UK Bank Debit payments above £ 2,000.

Full fee structure

2.25% +£0.20 for international transactions.

VAT applies to all fees

Pro

Take full control of your payments with end-to-end fraud protection and access to all features

1.4%

+ £/€0.20

per transaction, capped at £/€5.60. An additional fee of 0.3% applies to UK Bank Debit payments above £ 2,000.

Full fee structure

2.4% +£0.20 for international transactions.

VAT applies to all fees

Get started with a 25% discount for your sports and community club*

Whether it's sign up fees, recurring memberships, or payments for kit and accessories – GoCardless is a flexible payment platform for your sports club.

Get started in minutes. No upfront commitment.

*Read our full T&Cs here

