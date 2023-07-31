GoCardless for sports clubs
Streamline payment collection for your club
Collect member payments directly from their bank accounts. And skip the struggle with standing orders, cash or annoying spreadsheets.
Quick and easy to set up
GoCardless is simple to set up - there are no setup costs, hidden fees or contract needed. We also give you 90 days with no transaction fees (T&Cs apply).
No more chasing
You don’t have to rely on your members remembering to pay invoices on time. Saving you all those costly hours chasing up late fees.
Your members will love us too
They can pay one-off fees in a few taps or clicks, on any device. Or set up convenient, automated payments.
Save time on admin
Easily see the status of any payment from any member, any time. No more spending hours in bank statements reconciling your accounts
Collect membership fees and more
Create your free GoCardless account in minutes.
Easily add your members and set up payments.
Sit back as payments are automatically collected when due.
Trusted by clubs all over the UK
Amaranth Football Club
This Leeds football club switched from cash and standing orders to GoCardless.
✅ Reduced monthly accounts admin from 8 hours to 4
✅ Reduced outstanding debts by 95%
✅ 95% of members now pay through GoCardless
City of Coventry Swimming Club
This Conventry swim club switched from cash, standing orders and cards to GoCardless.
✅ Increased monthly revenue by 21%
✅ Can easily see status of each payment
✅ Treasurer now spends more time planning for future
Baby Squids
This franchised children's swim school switched from manual Bacs payments to GoCardless.
✅ Saved 50 hours of admin each week
✅ Company has grown 5x thanks to lower admin costs
✅ More than 99% of payments collected through GoCardless
Get started with a 25% discount for your sports and community club*
Using GoCardless has halved the time I spend doing the accounts, which means I can spend more time doing what I joined to do - coaching my son’s team.
Paul Swift, Treasurer, Amaranth FC
Only pay for what your club uses
Standard
Collect recurring and one-off payments in a straightforward way
1%
+ £/€0.20
per transaction, capped at £/€4. An additional fee of 0.3% applies to UK Bank Debit payments above £ 2,000.
Full fee structure
2% +£0.20 for international transactions.
VAT applies to all fees
Advanced
Boost your payments with a smart way to recover failures, enhanced customer verification and full customisation
1.25%
+ £/€0.20
per transaction, capped at £/€5. An additional fee of 0.3% applies to UK Bank Debit payments above £ 2,000.
Full fee structure
2.25% +£0.20 for international transactions.
VAT applies to all fees
Pro
Take full control of your payments with end-to-end fraud protection and access to all features
1.4%
+ £/€0.20
per transaction, capped at £/€5.60. An additional fee of 0.3% applies to UK Bank Debit payments above £ 2,000.
Full fee structure
2.4% +£0.20 for international transactions.
VAT applies to all fees
Plays well with 200+ popular platforms
You can connect GoCardless with one of 200+ software platforms popular with sports clubs around the UK – like Coacha, Club Manager and ClubSpark.