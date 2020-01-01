Speed up your payments by 47%
Could being paid faster improve your working capital and cash flow? Calculate how much capital you can unlock.
Calculate exactly how much capital you can unlock
Will reducing your time to get paid improve your working capital?
3 ways to improve your cash flow
Most businesses have a DSO of 20-30 days according to Forrester.
Getting paid doesn’t have to be this slow.
Using open banking you can collect one-off payments in as little as 1 business day with instant confirmation with Instant Bank Pay.
Collecting one-off payments can be challenging.
Using open banking you can collect payments in as little as 1 business day with Instant Bank Pay.
How to maintain cash flow across customer lifecycle
Now more than ever, businesses need to maximise cash flow to recover from the economic challenges of the global pandemic.
We’ve rounded up some simple ways you can optimise payments and cash flow at every stage of the customer lifecycle to help your business grow.
How GoCardless can help
Pull-based payment collection
Take control of when you collect payments using our platform built on Bacs Direct Debit.
This payment method allows you to pull payments directly from customers’ bank accounts at the time an invoice is due.
Intelligent payment recovery
With GoCardless, 97% of payments will be collected successfully at the first attempt.
You can also recover over 75% of at-risk payments with our intelligent payment recovery product Success+.
Reduce churn
30% of churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments.
Maximise your payment success with GoCardless and retain your loyal customers for longer.
Re-Leased reduced DSO by 15 days
Cloud-based property management software, Re-Leased, chose GoCardless as a reliable and cost-effective payments partner they can trust.
Join us to hear Sam Caulton, Finance Director, Re-Leased explain how they automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.
Give payers what they want and win more customers
