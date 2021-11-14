The latest company news, press mentions, and brand resources.
Gocardless Press
GoCardless raises another $95M as it bets on open banking alongside its recurring payments network
14 November 2021
Recent articlesView all
1 min readUpdate on our sustainability commitments
Learn about the climate action initiatives we've launched in 2021
1 min readOn-demand: Climate Workshop Hackathon
Hear businesses discuss how we can take real climate action at work and at home
1 min readOn-demand: GoCardless' Sustainability Focus Workshop
Hear what we've been doing behind the scenes to create a climate action plan
About us
GoCardless is a global leader in account-to-account payments, making it easy to collect both recurring and one-off payments directly from customers' bank accounts. The GoCardless global payments network and technology platform take the pain out of getting paid for 65,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Each year GoCardless processes US$20 billion of payments across more than 30 countries. GoCardless is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Germany and the United States.
Brand press pack
Browse our comprehensive set of brand assets including logos and badges, product images, leadership headshots, and guidelines on how to apply our brand correctly.