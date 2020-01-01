Take the heavy lifting out of getting paid
Join the gyms, fitness studios and personal trainers that are already using GoCardless to collect their class and membership fees. Plus, you can make every payment go the extra rep with our offer of 0% fees for 90 days.
Payments that work for you
Perfect for one-off and recurring payments
Instantly collect one-off bank payments to avoid high card fees. Take the hassle out of recurring collections by automating with Direct Debit.
Grow and retain your members
Unlike cards, bank details don’t expire or get lost in the back of Ubers. This minimises your chance of memberships accidentally lapsing or missing payments.
Connect to your existing software
You can reduce your manual tasks and manage your payments in one place by choosing from over 350+ integrations, including ClubRight, Virtuagym or Perfect Gym.
Reduce time spent on admin
Say goodbye to endless forms with our online dashboard. It puts payments at your fingertips, letting you create instant payment requests and check payment statuses in just a few clicks.
“Between 99% and 100% of our payments go through GoCardless today, which has saved us a huge amount of time and money.”
Chris McQuillan, Commercial Manager, Lifestyle Fitness
Payments without the aches and pains
56% lower average cost per transaction*
Core features
Standard
1% + £/€0.20 per transactionGet started
Max. price cap £/€4 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
Collect one-off and recurring payments seamlessly
Collect international payments from 30+ countries with the real exchange rate (powered by Wise)
Use GoCardless with an API, our dashboard or integrate with 350+ partner softwares, such as Xero, Sage or QuickBooks
Include your branding on the customer sign-up form
Enhanced payment protection
AdvancedPopular
1.25% + £/€0.20 per transactionGet started
Max. price cap £/€5 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2.25% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
All Standard benefits plus
Reduce failed payments through intelligent retries
Verify new customers' bank account details instantly at checkout
Design a tailored customer experience, from your own payment pages to email notifications (additional fees apply)
End-to-end fraud protection
Pro
1.4% + £/€0.20 per transactionGet started
Max. price cap £/€5.60 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2.4% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
All Standard and Advanced benefits plus
Prevent fraud by intelligently identifying and verifying risky payers
Resolve fraud by monitoring and challenging chargebacks
Fully customised package
Custom
For businesses with large payment volumes or requiring a bespoke solution with dedicated support
Volume discountsContact Sales
Premium white labelling
Benefits
All Standard, Advanced and Pro benefits plus:
Dedicated end-to-end customer success
Unlock discounts as you scale transaction volume
Option to commit volume or pay as you go
Collect one-off and recurring payments seamlessly
Collect international payments from 30+ countries with the real exchange rate (powered by Wise)
Use GoCardless with an API, our dashboard or integrate with 350+ partner softwares, such as Xero, Sage or QuickBooks
Include your branding on the customer sign-up form
How much GoCardless will cost you
Calculate your fees
What is the monthly cost?
Calculate your fees
What is the monthly cost?
=
Estimated monthly saving compared to card payment fees
--
Estimated time saving per month not chasing late payments
--
How it works
Payments that put your business first
Join now to take advantage of paying no fees for 90 days and get your business in the best shape of its life. T&Cs apply