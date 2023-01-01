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GoCardless for enterprise businesses

Reduce churn

30% of your churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments. With GoCardless, maximize payment success and retain your customers for longer.

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30% of your churn is involuntary

Churn is a concern for every subscription business. Every subscriber that churns is a source of recurring revenue lost, and acquiring a new customer is up to 25x more expensive than retaining an existing one. 30% of that churn is involuntary, typically caused by failed credit and debit card payments. It occurs when a card is lost or stolen, it expires, or the customer’s bank rejects the payment.

We’ve had fewer than a dozen payment failures since we started using GoCardless eight months ago, which is really impressive.

Patrick Hughes, (Former) Assistant Corporate Controller, Autotask

Reduce failed payments to as low as 0.5%

The average GoCardless payment failure rate at the first attempt is just 2.5%. Optimise your payments even further, using Success+ to retry those that do fail.

Pull-based payment collection

GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.

Low payment failure rates

With GoCardless, around 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.

Intelligent retries

Sit back and let Success+ retry payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer. Recover up to 76% of any payments that do fail with Success+.

Optimize your payments with Success+

Success+ does all the heavy lifting, calculating the best time to retry a payment and tracking which payments have been successfully collected. 89% of businesses said Success+ saves them time.

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Fully-customizable payment pages

Provide your customers with a seamless, on-brand, and high-converting payment experience as soon as they start doing business with you.

We have a payment failure rate of only 0.4%, and many of those are rectified instantly upon retrying the payment.

Damian Clements, Finance Director, Yorkshire Energy

"Getting everything live was totally painless"

The British Journal of Photography is a renowned photography magazine with subscribers from all over the world. Using GoCardless, BJOP has increased its renewal rate from 60 to 90%, and transformed its online offering into an end-to-end subscription model.

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Trusted by 100,000+ businesses. Of all sizes. Worldwide

  • Capital on Tap & Reducing costs

    “By collecting payments over direct debit and pull ACH versus cards or other payment rails, we've probably saved $10, $15 or $20 million.”

  • Deel & Payment success

    “Prompt and error-free payment into the platform is vital to guaranteeing people are paid on time. GoCardless enables customers to authorize us to pull money from their accounts, so we can schedule payments at the optimum time.”

  • PremierePC & Reducing fees

    “I went on the GoCardless website and thought, ‘Wow, these fees are fantastic. This would reduce our fee structure by over 85%.”

  • Deputy & Cash flow

    “GoCardless has a massive impact on the business because it helps us improve cash flow. As soon as we get payments in our bank, that's cash that we can invest in our aspirations for growth.”

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Speak to our payment experts today about your payment challenges to see how we can help.

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+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.