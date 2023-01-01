Reduce churn

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GoCardless for enterprise businesses
30% of your churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments. With GoCardless, maximize payment success and retain your customers for longer.
Churn is a concern for every subscription business. Every subscriber that churns is a source of recurring revenue lost, and acquiring a new customer is up to 25x more expensive than retaining an existing one. 30% of that churn is involuntary, typically caused by failed credit and debit card payments. It occurs when a card is lost or stolen, it expires, or the customer’s bank rejects the payment.
We’ve had fewer than a dozen payment failures since we started using GoCardless eight months ago, which is really impressive.
Patrick Hughes, (Former) Assistant Corporate Controller, Autotask
The average GoCardless payment failure rate at the first attempt is just 2.5%. Optimise your payments even further, using Success+ to retry those that do fail.
GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.
With GoCardless, around 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.
Sit back and let Success+ retry payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer. Recover up to 76% of any payments that do fail with Success+.
Success+ does all the heavy lifting, calculating the best time to retry a payment and tracking which payments have been successfully collected. 89% of businesses said Success+ saves them time.
Provide your customers with a seamless, on-brand, and high-converting payment experience as soon as they start doing business with you.
We have a payment failure rate of only 0.4%, and many of those are rectified instantly upon retrying the payment.
Damian Clements, Finance Director, Yorkshire Energy
The British Journal of Photography is a renowned photography magazine with subscribers from all over the world. Using GoCardless, BJOP has increased its renewal rate from 60 to 90%, and transformed its online offering into an end-to-end subscription model.
Speak to our payment experts today about your payment challenges to see how we can help.