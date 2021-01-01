Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Enterprise

Enterprise

[Infographic] The challenges of recurring payments from our Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper
[Infographic] The challenges of recurring payments from our Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper

See the key takeaways from the Forrester thought leadership paper.

1 min read
Enterprise
Coming soon: Take one-off bank-to-bank payments instantly with GoCardless
Coming soon: Take one-off bank-to-bank payments instantly with GoCardless

Say hello to Instant Bank Pay, our first open banking-powered feature.

3 min read
GoCardless
8 dimensions of recurring payments: Coverage
8 dimensions of recurring payments: Coverage

Understand how you can grow your business by broadening your payment coverage.

3 min read
Global Payments
3 ways SaaS businesses can harness the power of open banking
3 ways SaaS businesses can harness the power of open banking

How open banking improves the customer lifecycle from acquisition to transaction

5 min read
Enterprise
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

PDF
Global Payments
Are credit cards pricing themselves out of the SaaS market?
Are credit cards pricing themselves out of the SaaS market?

What European card fee increases mean for US SaaS businesses working abroad.

3 min read
Enterprise
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world

Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?

6 min read
Open banking
Subscriptions make payment digitization imperative
Subscriptions make payment digitization imperative

US payment decision makers share: payment optimization in a post-Covid era.

3 min read
Retention
The digitization of payments: why bank debit keeps growing
The digitization of payments: why bank debit keeps growing

COVID-19 and other factors have furthered accelerated this digitization.

5 min read
Enterprise
GoCardless extends leadership position in G2 Winter 2021 Reports
GoCardless extends leadership position in G2 Winter 2021 Reports

Customer satisfaction and easy to use-few reasons we are a G2 Winter 2021 leader

3 min read
Payments
Checks and balances: The shift from checks to bank debit
Checks and balances: The shift from checks to bank debit

Is it time for US businesses to leave checks behind for good?

5 min read
Enterprise
Powering SaaS Payments: The Bank Debit Cheatsheet
Powering SaaS Payments: The Bank Debit Cheatsheet

Why does bank debit matter for SaaS businesses? Read more to find out.

5 min read
SaaS
[Report] Forrester Consulting: Recurring Payment Friction In The US
[Report] Forrester Consulting: Recurring Payment Friction In The US

Forrester surveyed 297 US payment decision makers in mixed B2B and B2C firms and B2B-only firms, to better understand the state of recurring payments.

PDF
Enterprise
Businesses with the wrong payment method are seeing almost 4x more payment failures
Businesses with the wrong payment method are seeing almost 4x more payment failures

And other key insights from our 2020 payment success index.

2 min read
Enterprise
We’ve appointed Even Walser as our new Chief Revenue Officer
We’ve appointed Even Walser as our new Chief Revenue Officer

Even will drive adoption of GoCardless to enterprise organisations globally.

1 min read
GoCardless
8x8 offers GoCardless payments to even more customers with the addition of ACH debit in the US
8x8 offers GoCardless payments to even more customers with the addition of ACH debit in the US

8x8 already reaping the rewards of their new payment system.

2 min read
Enterprise
GoCardless and Zuora partner up to revolutionize global subscription payments
GoCardless and Zuora partner up to revolutionize global subscription payments

Strategic partnership includes new product integration.

2 min read
Enterprise
The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight
The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight

How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?

3 min read
Enterprise
The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight
The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight

How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?

3 min read
Enterprise
What is enterprise value & how do you calculate it?
What is enterprise value & how do you calculate it?

Enterprise value is the measurement of a company’s total value.

2 min read
Enterprise
[Report] The payment success index 2020
[Report] The payment success index 2020

We analyzed over 52 million payments from 55,000 GoCardless businesses, to find out everything you need to know about payment failure rates.

PDF
Enterprise
GoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports
GoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports

GoCardless included in 'Payment Processing’ & ‘Subscription Revenue Management’

2 min read
Enterprise
GoCardless partners with YayPay to offer faster automated b2b payment collection
GoCardless partners with YayPay to offer faster automated b2b payment collection

YayPay will integrate GoCardless’ global network with its AR offering.

1 min read
Enterprise
8x8 selects GoCardless to manage recurring payments across its growing global business
8x8 selects GoCardless to manage recurring payments across its growing global business

GoCardless helps 8x8 cater to global payment preferences for Direct Debit.

1 min read
GoCardless
123

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.