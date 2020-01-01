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[Report] The payment success index 2020

We analyzed over 52 million payments from 55,000 GoCardless businesses, to find out everything you need to know about payment failure rates.

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Failed payments can hurt businesses in seriously damaging ways, and all too often businesses accept them as an inevitability, as something to write off as a part of doing business.

But what is a typical payment failure rate for a business that collects payments on a recurring basis? And how does your brand compare?

You’ll find the answer, along with vital insights on the true scale of payment failures, in the payment success index 2020.

Download the report and get insights on:

  • Global failure rates for 2020

  • The hidden cost of uncollected payments

  • Comparisons of different industries and business sizes

  • How GoCardless payments compare to other payment methods

  • Payment failure rates by payment amount

Fill in your details and get your free copy of the report.

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GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.