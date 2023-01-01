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Banking as a service vs. banking as a platform: what’s the difference?
Banking as a service vs. banking as a platform: what’s the difference?

What’s the difference between banking as a service and banking as a platform?

2 min read
Open banking
What Do AISP and PISP Mean in Open Banking?
What Do AISP and PISP Mean in Open Banking?

What is AISP and how can it benefit business? Find out here.

2 min read
Open banking
Traditional vs. Open Banking Payments
Traditional vs. Open Banking Payments

How does open banking work compared to card payments?

2 min read
Open banking
Q&A: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+
Q&A: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+

We've answered your questions on fraud and GoCardless Protect+

3 min read
Direct Debit
Introducing GoCardless Protect+: The next generation of fraud prevention
Introducing GoCardless Protect+: The next generation of fraud prevention

Always be a step ahead of fraud with GoCardless Protect+.

2 min read
Direct Debit
What Is Account Aggregation?
What Is Account Aggregation?

How can account aggregation services benefit your business?

2 min read
Open banking
What Is an Open Banking Provider?
What Is an Open Banking Provider?

Who are the best open banking providers and what do they do?

2 min read
Open banking
GoCardless to acquire open banking platform Nordigen, combining broad open banking connectivity with bank payment expertise
GoCardless to acquire open banking platform Nordigen, combining broad open banking connectivity with bank payment expertise

GoCardless to offer free access to open banking data

2 min read
Press Releases
The 8 dimensions of payments: Success
The 8 dimensions of payments: Success

Find out everything you need to know about reducing payment failure

3 min read
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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.