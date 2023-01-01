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Open banking

Open banking

Banking as a service vs. banking as a platform: what’s the difference?
Banking as a service vs. banking as a platform: what’s the difference?

What’s the difference between banking as a service and banking as a platform?

2 min read
Open banking
What Do AISP and PISP Mean in Open Banking?
What Do AISP and PISP Mean in Open Banking?

What is AISP and how can it benefit business? Find out here.

2 min read
Open banking
Traditional vs. Open Banking Payments
Traditional vs. Open Banking Payments

How does open banking work compared to card payments?

2 min read
Open banking
Q&A: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+
Q&A: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+

We've answered your questions on fraud and GoCardless Protect+

3 min read
Direct Debit
Introducing GoCardless Protect+: The next generation of fraud prevention
Introducing GoCardless Protect+: The next generation of fraud prevention

Always be a step ahead of fraud with GoCardless Protect+.

2 min read
Direct Debit
What Is Account Aggregation?
What Is Account Aggregation?

How can account aggregation services benefit your business?

2 min read
Open banking
What Is an Open Banking Provider?
What Is an Open Banking Provider?

Who are the best open banking providers and what do they do?

2 min read
Open banking
GoCardless to acquire open banking platform Nordigen, combining broad open banking connectivity with bank payment expertise
GoCardless to acquire open banking platform Nordigen, combining broad open banking connectivity with bank payment expertise

GoCardless to offer free access to open banking data

2 min read
Press Releases
The 8 dimensions of payments: Success
The 8 dimensions of payments: Success

Find out everything you need to know about reducing payment failure

3 min read
Enterprise
GoCardless joins tech unicorns as it secures USD312 million to accelerate growth in open banking
GoCardless joins tech unicorns as it secures USD312 million to accelerate growth in open banking
3 min read
Press Releases
The Future of Open Banking in the US
The Future of Open Banking in the US

Open banking in the US is still an unknown quantity.

2 min read
Open banking
Difference in Open Banking in Europe vs US
Difference in Open Banking in Europe vs US

How does open banking in Europe compare to the USA?

2 min read
Open banking
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Scale your Payments like a Cloud Native
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Scale your Payments like a Cloud Native

Hear from Chargebee, Cuckoo and GoCardless about  how they’ve leveraged cloud-based payments to scale and grow  their businesses.

Webinar
Open banking
What are Account-to-Account payments?
What are Account-to-Account payments?

Learn everything you need to know about account-to-account payments

6 min read
Open banking
Six reasons why you can’t ignore payments powered by open banking
Six reasons why you can’t ignore payments powered by open banking

Learn about the benefits of open banking; from security to cost savings.

4 min read
Enterprise
Coming soon: Take one-off bank-to-bank payments instantly with GoCardless
Coming soon: Take one-off bank-to-bank payments instantly with GoCardless

Say hello to Instant Bank Pay, our first open banking-powered feature.

3 min read
GoCardless
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world

Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?

6 min read
Open banking
Should you be thinking about recurring payment intelligence?
Should you be thinking about recurring payment intelligence?

Understand the importance of recurring payment intelligence in today's climate.

2 min read
Payments
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