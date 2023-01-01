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[Report] Forrester Consulting: Recurring Payment Friction In The US

Forrester surveyed 297 US payment decision makers in mixed B2B and B2C firms and B2B-only firms, to better understand the state of recurring payments.

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The US payment landscape Is evolving, but key operational challenges hinder progress

In a world of technology advancements, businesses are constantly evolving to serve their customers. Recurring revenue models, like subscriptions or consumption-based models have become key to this evolution.

The survey found the B2B recurring payment landscape is becoming increasingly complex, resulting in lost customers, payment failures, high costs, and lower revenue impacting the wider business.

Key findings from the US spotlight:

  • The average failure rate for US businesses

  • Expected churn rates and bad debt resulting from failed payments

  • The total cost of collecting payments

  • The number of full-time employees needed to manage payment operations

Download the full report for all the important US insights, as well as recommendations on how businesses can meet ever-evolving payment challenges.

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