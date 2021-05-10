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[Infographic] The challenges of recurring payments from our Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper

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Last editedMay 20211 min read

The recurring payment landscape is fragmented. This causes serious operational challenges for businesses.

In order to identify these challenges, GoCardless commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe. Forrester conducted an in-depth survey of 700 payment decision-makers in either B2B-only businesses or B2B and B2C businesses.

This infographic identifies the key challenges businesses face when collecting recurring payments and how businesses are optmizing their business strategies.

Infographic - The challenges of recurring payments - Forrester

Source: Forrester study - Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Forrester Consulting: Rethink your payment strategy

Download the full report for all the important insights, as well as recommendations on how businesses can meet ever-evolving payment challenges.

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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.