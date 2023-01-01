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Accountants

Accountants

What is the times interest earned ratio?
What is the times interest earned ratio?

Perform a business health check with the times interest earned ratio

2 min read
Accountants
What is financial ratio analysis?
What is financial ratio analysis?

Find out everything you need to know about financial ratio analysis

2 min read
Accountants
What is mark to market in accounting?
What is mark to market in accounting?

How could mark to market in accounting be useful for your business?

3 min read
Accountants
Residual Value: What is it and how to calculate it
Residual Value: What is it and how to calculate it

Learn about the benefits of residual value and how to calculate it.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the time period principle?
What is the time period principle?

Learn how the time period principle in accounting works with GoCardless

2 min read
Accountants
What does incremental budgeting mean?
What does incremental budgeting mean?

Learn about incremental budgeting, advantages, and disadvantages

2 min read
Accountants
What is Substance Over Form in Accounting?
What is Substance Over Form in Accounting?

Find out everything you need to know about substance over form in accounting

2 min read
Accountants
What is a basis point?
What is a basis point?

Discover what basis points are and how to use this unit of measurement

2 min read
Accountants
How to calculate your Sell-Through Rate
How to calculate your Sell-Through Rate

The importance of sell-through rate for retailers, and how to calculate yours.

2 min read
Accountants
Discount factor table and definition
Discount factor table and definition

Learn how to create a discount factor table, and what it’s used for

2 min read
Accountants
What is the High-Low Method?
What is the High-Low Method?

Is the high-low method a useful financial tool for your business?

2 min read
Accountants
What is the gross profit method?
What is the gross profit method?

Could the gross profit method be a useful financial technique for your business?

2 min read
Accountants
What is Fixed Overhead Volume Variance?
What is Fixed Overhead Volume Variance?

Why does your business need to know about fixed overhead volume variance?

2 min read
Accountants
How To Create a Direct Material Purchase Budget
How To Create a Direct Material Purchase Budget

Implement a direct material budget and take control of material purchasing costs

2 min read
Accountants
What is Distributed Ledger Technology (DST)?
What is Distributed Ledger Technology (DST)?

Distributed ledger technology looks set to revolutionise record-keeping.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the theory of constraints and how can it help my business?
What is the theory of constraints and how can it help my business?

Does the theory of constraints enable managers to push for greater efficiency

2 min read
Accountants
What is apportionment?
What is apportionment?

Find out what apportionment is and why it can be useful with this handy article.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the book-to-bill ratio?
What is the book-to-bill ratio?

Everything you need to know about the book-to-bill ratio.

2 min read
Accountants
What is Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)?
What is Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)?

What is business process re-engineering (BPR) and why is it important ?

3 min read
Accountants
What is a clearing account?
What is a clearing account?

Clearing accounts: What they are and how they can help your business?

2 min read
Accountants
How to create a common-size income statement
How to create a common-size income statement

What is a common-sized income statement and how can it form business decisions?

2 min read
Accountants
What is a compensating balance?
What is a compensating balance?

What is a compensating balance and when might you need or want one?

2 min read
Accountants
Revolving and non-revolving credit: what is the difference?
Revolving and non-revolving credit: what is the difference?

Learn to differentiate between revolving and non-revolving credit

2 min read
Accountants
What is the Luhn Algorithm?
What is the Luhn Algorithm?

Learn how the Luhn Algorithm verifies credit cards and other number sequences

2 min read
Accountants
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