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Perform a business health check with the times interest earned ratio
Find out everything you need to know about financial ratio analysis
How could mark to market in accounting be useful for your business?
Learn about the benefits of residual value and how to calculate it.
Learn how the time period principle in accounting works with GoCardless
Learn about incremental budgeting, advantages, and disadvantages
Find out everything you need to know about substance over form in accounting
Discover what basis points are and how to use this unit of measurement
The importance of sell-through rate for retailers, and how to calculate yours.
Learn how to create a discount factor table, and what it’s used for
Is the high-low method a useful financial tool for your business?
Could the gross profit method be a useful financial technique for your business?
Why does your business need to know about fixed overhead volume variance?
Implement a direct material budget and take control of material purchasing costs
Distributed ledger technology looks set to revolutionise record-keeping.
Does the theory of constraints enable managers to push for greater efficiency
Find out what apportionment is and why it can be useful with this handy article.
Everything you need to know about the book-to-bill ratio.
What is business process re-engineering (BPR) and why is it important ?
Clearing accounts: What they are and how they can help your business?
What is a common-sized income statement and how can it form business decisions?
What is a compensating balance and when might you need or want one?
Learn to differentiate between revolving and non-revolving credit
Learn how the Luhn Algorithm verifies credit cards and other number sequences