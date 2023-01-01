Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

What are operating expenses?
What are operating expenses?

The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.

2 min read
Accountants
How to calculate margin of safety
How to calculate margin of safety

Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.

2 min read
Finance
What is the market risk premium?
What is the market risk premium?

Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium

2 min read
Accountants
What is overtrading?
What is overtrading?

Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil

2 min read
Cash flow
What is the CAPM formula?
What is the CAPM formula?

Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing

2 min read
Finance
What is a business continuity plan (BCP)?
What is a business continuity plan (BCP)?

A business continuity plan is all about planning for disaster or disruption

2 min read
Business Management
What does TTM stand for?
What does TTM stand for?

TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period

2 min read
Finance
What is a cashier’s check?
What is a cashier’s check?

A cashier’s check is a form of payment guaranteed by the bank

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a money order?
What is a money order?

A money order is an alternative to a cash or check that can be used as payment

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is inventory turnover ratio?
What is inventory turnover ratio?

Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock

2 min read
Accountants
The supply and demand curve
The supply and demand curve
2 min read
Business Management
What is equity in accounting?
What is equity in accounting?

Discover the meaning of equity in accounting, and how to record it

2 min read
Accountants
The direct write off method: pros and cons
The direct write off method: pros and cons

The direct write off method offers both pros and cons. Here’s how it works

3 min read
Accountants
What is shareholders’ equity?
What is shareholders’ equity?

Learn how equity is calculated and what shareholders’ equity means

2 min read
Accountants
What is unearned revenue?
What is unearned revenue?

Advance payments are treated as unearned revenue

2 min read
Accountants
What is the CapEx formula?
What is the CapEx formula?

Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it

2 min read
Finance
How to create a waterfall chart in Excel
How to create a waterfall chart in Excel

Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet

3 min read
Finance
What is interest rate parity (IRP)?
What is interest rate parity (IRP)?

Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity

3 min read
Finance
Profitability index formula and template
Profitability index formula and template

Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template

2 min read
Accountants
What is the accumulated depreciation formula?
What is the accumulated depreciation formula?

Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula

2 min read
Accountants
Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)
Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)

Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance

2 min read
Accountants
How to create an accounts receivable template
How to create an accounts receivable template

Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.

2 min read
Accountants
What is FIFO?
What is FIFO?

Learn how to use the FIFO accounting method for greater accuracy

2 min read
Accountants
[Report] Forrester Consulting: Recurring Payment Friction In The US
[Report] Forrester Consulting: Recurring Payment Friction In The US

Forrester surveyed 297 US payment decision makers in mixed B2B and B2C firms and B2B-only firms, to better understand the state of recurring payments.

PDF
Enterprise

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.