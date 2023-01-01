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The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.
Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.
Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium
Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil
Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing
A business continuity plan is all about planning for disaster or disruption
TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period
A cashier’s check is a form of payment guaranteed by the bank
A money order is an alternative to a cash or check that can be used as payment
Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock
Discover the meaning of equity in accounting, and how to record it
The direct write off method offers both pros and cons. Here’s how it works
Learn how equity is calculated and what shareholders’ equity means
Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it
Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet
Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity
Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template
Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula
Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance
Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.
Forrester surveyed 297 US payment decision makers in mixed B2B and B2C firms and B2B-only firms, to better understand the state of recurring payments.