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Understanding attrition in business
Understanding attrition in business

Understanding attrition helps businesses find weaknesses and maintain strengths

3 min read
Business Management
What is a hire purchase agreement?
What is a hire purchase agreement?

A hire purchase is essentially leasing an asset until it can be paid off fully

3 min read
Finance
What is a closing balance?
What is a closing balance?

Monitoring your closing balance simply helps businesses stay on track

2 min read
Accountants
What is a bank statement?
What is a bank statement?

Keeping hold of bank statements is the best way to control spending

3 min read
Accountants
How to calculate free cash flow
How to calculate free cash flow

Free cash flow is a useful measure of profitability.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to create passive income to improve your cash flow
How to create passive income to improve your cash flow

From rental properties to peer-to-peer lending, discover passive income ideas

3 min read
Cash flow
How to write invoice payment terms
How to write invoice payment terms

Invoice payment terms can ensure you get paid on time

3 min read
Invoicing
What is data management and why is it important?
What is data management and why is it important?

What can data management tools do for your business? Here’s what to know

3 min read
Business Management
What is change management?
What is change management?

Change management strategies can make transitions run more smoothly

3 min read
Business Management
Developing strong employee engagement
Developing strong employee engagement

What is employee engagement? Discover ways to engage your workforce

3 min read
Business Management
What is lead generation?
What is lead generation?

Automate your lead generation processes for wider marketing possibilities

3 min read
Growth
8 best workflow management software
8 best workflow management software

The best workflow management software depends on your business needs

3 min read
Business Management
How to improve your recruitment process
How to improve your recruitment process

Is your recruitment process as efficient as it could be to attract top talent?

3 min read
Business Management
Direct marketing: definition, steps, and examples
Direct marketing: definition, steps, and examples

Learn more about how direct marketing works, step by step

3 min read
Growth
5 Easy Ways to Reduce Your Bounce Rate
5 Easy Ways to Reduce Your Bounce Rate

Here are 5 easy ways to prevent visitors from bouncing away from your website

2 min read
Growth
How to write the perfect elevator pitch in five simple steps
How to write the perfect elevator pitch in five simple steps

A simple 5 step guide to writing the perfect elevator pitch for your business

2 min read
Growth
What is a Personal Guarantee?
What is a Personal Guarantee?

Could a personal guarantee play a role in securing credit for your business?

2 min read
Finance
How to improve customer experience
How to improve customer experience

Find out the best way to improve customer experience with GoCardless

2 min read
Growth
How Should a Business Manage Employee Expenses?
How Should a Business Manage Employee Expenses?

We look at how to manage employee expenses to ease budgeting and cash flow

2 min read
Business Management
What Is a Comptroller?
What Is a Comptroller?

What is the difference between comptroller vs. controller, and what do they do?

2 min read
Finance
What is the double declining balance (DDB) depreciation method?
What is the double declining balance (DDB) depreciation method?

Learn when and how to calculate double declining depreciation

3 min read
Accountants
How to Find Business Loans for Women
How to Find Business Loans for Women

Trying to access business loans for women? Who’s loaning to women in business?

3 min read
Finance
What is a Merchant Cash Advance?
What is a Merchant Cash Advance?

Is a merchant cash advance the best way to borrow money for your business?

2 min read
Finance
How to run a free business credit score check
How to run a free business credit score check

Check your business’ credit score without spending a cent. We show you how!

2 min read
Accountants

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