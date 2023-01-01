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What is an SBA loan?
What is an SBA loan?

Are you eligible for an SBA loan? Find out how to apply for funding

2 min read
Finance
Stimulus package for small businesses
Stimulus package for small businesses

Find out which grants and loans are in the latest stimulus package

2 min read
Finance
What is a C corporation?
What is a C corporation?

Discover the tax advantages and disadvantages of a C corporation

Business Management
What is an S corporation?
What is an S corporation?

Learn the difference between C and S corporations, along with how to register

3 min read
Business Management
The importance of leadership development
The importance of leadership development

Creating an effective leadership development programme

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Human Capital?
What Is Human Capital?

Find out how human capital could transform the way your business delivers

2 min read
Business Management
What is agile methodology?
What is agile methodology?

Discover the basic ideas behind the agile methodology. Could it work for you?

3 min read
Business Management
What is the Kanban method?
What is the Kanban method?

Visual aids like the Kanban method can make team collaboration easier

2 min read
Business Management
Why company core values are important and how to decide what they should be
Why company core values are important and how to decide what they should be

Learn how to decide which core values apply best to your company

2 min read
Business Management
Utilizing your employee talents effectively
Utilizing your employee talents effectively

Are your employee talents being used? Get organized with talent management

2 min read
Business Management
How to set goals and promote employee development
How to set goals and promote employee development

Goal setting is an important part of employee development plannin

2 min read
Business Management
What is a loss leader?
What is a loss leader?

What are loss leader items, and how do they fit into a sales strategy?

2 min read
Cash flow
[Webinar] Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition
[Webinar] Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition

Learn how you can make the most of the Chargebee platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections

Webinar
Cash flow
Introduction to strategic planning
Introduction to strategic planning

Strategic planning can help guide your business towards long-term success

2 min read
Business Management
Quantitative Analysis Explained
Quantitative Analysis Explained

We explain (and hopefully simplify) the science of quantitative analysis.

2 min read
Finance
How secondary market research could work for your business
How secondary market research could work for your business

Find out how to save time and money through secondary market research

2 min read
Business Management
What is cryptocurrency?
What is cryptocurrency?

Is cryptocurrency the payment wave of the future?

3 min read
Finance
What is Merchandising and Why is It Important for Small Businesses?
What is Merchandising and Why is It Important for Small Businesses?

Learn about merchandising and why it is so important for small businesses

2 min read
Business Management
Small Businesses: How to Build a Strong Brand Strategy
Small Businesses: How to Build a Strong Brand Strategy

Learn how to build a strong brand marketing strategy for your business.

2 min read
Business Management
What is venture capital?
What is venture capital?

Could venture capital transform your business?

2 min read
Finance
Small Businesses: How to Write a Great Value Proposition
Small Businesses: How to Write a Great Value Proposition

Write a great value proposition to attract new customers and grow your business.

2 min read
Growth
What is the balance of payments?
What is the balance of payments?

What economic factors impact on the balance of payments?

2 min read
Finance
How to Account For Advance Payments
How to Account For Advance Payments

We look at the process of accounting for advance payments

2 min read
Payments
Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples
Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples

What is the discount rate, and what does it mean for your business?

2 min read
Cash flow

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