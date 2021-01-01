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5 ways to grow your e-commerce business
5 ways to grow your e-commerce business

Here are 5 key ways to grow in your business in the e-commerce space

3 min read
Growth
What is the gig economy?
What is the gig economy?

Learn about the gig economy and escaping traditional work

2 min read
Finance
How to make a business plan
How to make a business plan

A business plan will help you establish realistic goals and processes

1 min read
Business Management
CRM tools for small businesses
CRM tools for small businesses

CRM software provides a data-driven platform to manage customer relationships.

3 min read
Business Management
Market research for small businesses
Market research for small businesses

To truly succeed as a business, you need to know the market.

3 min read
Business Management
A definition of SEO
A definition of SEO

Is SEO working to drive your business forward?

2 min read
Growth
What is public relations and why does it matter?
What is public relations and why does it matter?

Is public relations (PR) more than just building an image?

2 min read
Growth
The power of earned media
The power of earned media

What is earned media and why is it so highly sought after?

2 min read
Growth
What is Search Engine Marketing (SEM)?
What is Search Engine Marketing (SEM)?

Find out how search engine marketing (SEM) could transform your marketing

2 min read
Growth
Are you engaging? Engagement rates explained
Are you engaging? Engagement rates explained

Engagement rate is a metric that measures how engaging your content actually is

2 min read
Growth
How A/B testing works and why it’s so powerful
How A/B testing works and why it’s so powerful

Why A/B testing is the only reliable way to evaluate your conversions

2 min read
Growth
What is UX? A basic guide to user experience
What is UX? A basic guide to user experience

Exploring the intricacies, specifics and importance of UX

2 min read
Growth
What is meant by click through rate (CTR)?
What is meant by click through rate (CTR)?

How could an improved click through rate boost your marketing campaigns?

2 min read
Growth
How to Create an Accounting Journal
How to Create an Accounting Journal

Discover what goes into accounting journal entries and create your own.

3 min read
Accountants
Small business guide to online invoicing software
Small business guide to online invoicing software
2 min read
Accountants
What is Present Value (PV)?
What is Present Value (PV)?

Find out about how to calculate present value.

2 min read
Accountants
[Infographic] The challenges of recurring payments from our Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper
[Infographic] The challenges of recurring payments from our Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper

See the key takeaways from the Forrester thought leadership paper.

1 min read
Enterprise
Best strategies for optimizing accounts payable in 2021
Best strategies for optimizing accounts payable in 2021

Streamline your accounts payable processes with automation this year

2 min read
Accountants
Guide: comparable worth in small businesses
Guide: comparable worth in small businesses

Comparable worth offers a novel way for businesses to approach equal pay.

2 min read
Business Management
Guide: cash out refinance
Guide: cash out refinance

How does a cash out refinance work? Find out whether it’s right for you.

3 min read
Finance
Tax checklist for small businesses
Tax checklist for small businesses

Are you ready for tax season? Use our tax preparation checklist this year

3 min read
Finance
Benefits of a 401k for small businesses
Benefits of a 401k for small businesses

There are several types of 401k plans, so which is right for your business?

3 min read
Finance
Best health insurance for employees
Best health insurance for employees

Which health insurance companies are best for small businesses?

2 min read
Business Management
How does a PPP loan work?
How does a PPP loan work?

PPP loans can keep employees afloat for longer. Here’s what to know

3 min read
Finance

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