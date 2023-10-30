Why switch your customers to ACH Pull?

We know customers prefer to pay in ways that are secure, safe and fast. With ACH Pull we make it easier and faster to collect payments while saving you admin time.

Growing the number of customers that pay by ACH Pull will have a positive impact on your business:

Get paid up to 47% faster

Spend less time chasing payments

Spend 59% less time managing payments

Reduce costs of taking payments by up to 56%

Reduce the stress of getting paid

Businesses that made the switch to ACH Debit

Prompt and error-free payment critical to Deel’s business model

“Prompt and error-free payment into the platform is vital to guaranteeing people are paid on time,” said Courtney. “GoCardless enables customers to authorize us to pull money from their accounts, so we can schedule payments at the optimum time. This is key to our popular autopay feature, which allows customers to save time by not having to manually approve and review all their invoices.” Courtney Chin, Director, FinTech Ops, Deel

Capital on Tap goes from 0 to 85,000 pull ACH payments in 18 months

“GoCardless automatically pulls through a customer’s bank account and it's there for the lifetime of the account. It's also meant that we've scaled very quickly, going from zero payments to 85,000 in 18 months.” Damian Brychcy, Chief Operating Officer, Capital on Tap.