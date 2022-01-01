Membership management software is a way of streamlining your organization in terms of how you connect with and contact members. It’s an essential piece of software for member-based businesses, such as gyms, universities and non-profit organizations. However, with so many to choose from, it can be difficult to come to a decision about which membership and subscription management software is right for you and your business.

In this post, we’ll take you through the top 10 best membership management software on the market to help inform your choice.

What is membership management software?

Sometimes called an associate management system, membership management software is a tool designed to make contact with members, subscribers or customers easier. It also helps to gather information and collate information on clients to make marketing more focused and appropriate to specific groups. A quality membership management software will also provide an interface for members to contact your business in return.

Membership software may include the following features:

Membership database

Analytics and reporting features

Website, email marketing, and event management

User interface and communication tools

Customer support

In brief, a membership management software system is a database which stores information about those who hold a membership with your organization or business, making connection, contact and marketing far more streamlined.

Top 10 membership management software for 2022

MemberPlanet

MemberPlanet offers superb membership management software for midsize organizations. The stand out feature of the software is its communication, with everything from email campaigns to social media messaging available via the system.

MemberPlanet also has good value for money, with a free basic plan. This makes it a great option if you’re looking for free membership management software or an affordable one.

Wild Apricot

Wild Apricot has 20 years of experience and is one of the most highly rated membership management software available. For this reason it’s a highly trusted and reliable option.

What makes it stand out from the crowd is the quality of its business interface, as it’s extremely easy to navigate and comes with an integrated chat box.

Hivebrite

Designed specifically for non-profit organizations, alumni networks and universities, Hivebrite offers a great membership management software platform.

The interface is easy to navigate and has a contemporary design. Due to its industry specification, it has a slightly more casual and welcoming platform than corporate equivalents.

GrowthZone

GrowthZone is ideal for sales and marketing companies looking for a membership management software which can help pull in new customers and encourage sales. This is because, in addition to allowing customers to sign up, it has inbuilt growth and marketing tools.

The GrowthZone database also allows for the easy management of members, collating information such as contact details and billing information.

StarChapter

StarChapter is a management tool designed to unite member information and contact strategy in one place. It offers website creation tools, and an integrated payment system.

With StarChapter it’s easy to organize group emails, newsletters, announcements, invites and all other kinds of correspondence.

MemberClicks

MemberClicks is a trusted and easy membership management software with 20 years of industry experience. It is targeted at providing accessible management solutions for organizations which function using memberships and databases.

ZenPlanner

ZenPlanner is a membership management software specifically designed for gyms and health, wellness and fitness businesses. It handles on-boarding, payments and communications all on a single platform. It also comes with specialized features appropriate to the health and fitness industry, including nutrition and exercise tracking.

Member 365

Member 365 is an easy membership management software platform designed for non-profits and other member-based organizations. The simplicity of the software’s former makes it straightforward to use and navigate, although it’s stripped back functionality makes it unsuitable for businesses with sizable sales and marketing needs.

Raklet

Suitable for a wide range of organizations, Raklet has both paid and free membership management software options.

The big advantage of opting for Raklet is that it can be integrated with Google Suite, Slack, Trello and other platforms making it very convenient for communication solutions.

MemberLeap

MemberLeap offers pricing options proportional to the number of users required, making it one of the best membership management software for small businesses due to its affordability.

MemberLeap software is straightforward to use and has considerable integration capabilities.

