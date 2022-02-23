6 best online payment APIs

The market is awash with online payment providers making it easier than ever to accept safe, secure electronic payments. Most offer application programming interfaces, or APIs, enabling developers to integrate these payment gateways directly into business applications. Here’s a closer look at the best online payment APIs, taking factors like features and price into consideration.

1. Square

You might be familiar with Square’s in-person POS products, including portable card readers. However, this financial service company also offers a selection of customizable software and hardware solutions, including an API. The Square API lets you integrate its payment gateway with existing POS software. Businesses can manage both in-person and online payments as well as mobile payments and inventory. Fees vary depending on transaction type and service plan, starting from 2.6% plus $0.10 per transaction.

2. Stripe

Stripe offers a selection of APIs for developers to pick and choose from, blending online and mobile payment processing capabilities. Stripe’s REST API includes tools for sending and receiving payments, managing subscription payments, preventing fraud, sending invoices, and more. This is one of the best payment gateway APIs for global businesses because it can support numerous international payment methods including credit cards and digital wallets. Its pricing model charges users per transaction, blending a percentage with fixed fees.

3. Authorize.net

One of the first payment gateways out there, Authorize.net is also one of the best payment gateway APIs for its user-friendly format. Its API is simple yet effective, allowing developers to create custom ways to process payments and design a checkout. Like others on this list, it enables recurring subscription payments and can be used to create a database of customer profiles. There are numerous plans to choose from, starting at a flat rate of $25 per month plus a small per-transaction fee. However, if you’re in search of an API with global reach, Authorize.net is only available in the USA, Australia, and Canada.

4. PayPal

You’ve probably used PayPal in a personal capacity, but this online payment platform also offers a bevy of business-centric tools including a comprehensive API. The API allows businesses to integrate PayPal’s main features directly into their own mobile apps and website. That means your business can get set up to accept PayPal payments alongside credit card payments. Additional features include invoicing, report generation, and recurring subscription payments. PayPal is compatible with numerous countries and currencies, for international reach. Fees vary depending on the API you choose and whether the payments are international or US-based.

5. Amazon Pay

Whether or not your business has a presence on Amazon, the company’s Amazon Pay API allows you to give your customers a smooth, secure checkout experience. You can benefit from the name-brand recognition and trust that Amazon offers. Amazon customers can provide their account details on your own checkout page or app without any redirection to the main Amazon site. Another key benefit is the ability to convert payments into the local currency at checkout.

6. GoCardless

The GoCardless REST API lets developers create custom integrations with this payment platform. One of the best online payment APIs for those seeking versatility, GoCardless lets you integrate as a merchant or partner to suit the scale you need. If you integrate with the API as a partner, your customers can create GoCardless accounts linked to your master merchant account for easy management and payment processing. The API supports numerous programming languages, including Ruby, PHP, Java, and Python. Those using GoCardless Pro can also host payment pages directly on their site, enabling secure ACH payments with customer authorization.

As you can see, there’s no shortage of choice when it comes to the best online payment APIs. Some are more compatible with a global market than others, which is something to take into consideration. You should also be sure to think about your transaction volume as well as your budget when comparing options to find the right fit.

