Best Custom Billing Software Solutions

Increasing customer expectations, the rise in real-time transactions, and the accompanying trend for remote operations are making the billing process more hectic than ever. Companies often struggle with a combination of tools that fail to help their finance teams cope with these challenges. Or, they’re stuck with outdated software solutions that prevent the business from growing. Custom billing software development can help to solve these billing challenges.

Benefits of customized billing software development solutions

Customized billing software development tools offer a host of benefits. They enable companies to set up recurring billing workflows and automate the invoicing process. This boosts the efficiency of billing operations, improves performance, and optimizes costs.

Here are some of the main ways customized billing software benefits organizations:

Automates payments which eliminates the struggle to get payments on time

Aids record keeping and allows companies to send out timely reminders for payments

Provides instant invoicing, with customizable invoicing software that enables businesses to cater to a variety of clients and customers

Boosts communication, by providing a single window through which companies can deal with multiple clients at once

Top 3 custom billing software solutions

There are numerous custom billing software solutions to choose from, each packed with useful features. Here’s our take on some standout customized billing software:

1. Zoho

Zoho is an online invoicing software that provides everything companies need for their billing processes. From professional customizable invoices and payment reminders, Zoho also offers companies a way to keep on top of expenses and track and bill clients for the hours spent on projects. Zoho Invoice can auto-scan expense receipts, send estimates and quotes, manage recurring invoices and bill customers in multiple currencies and languages.

Zoho can also be integrated with GoCardless in order to collect one-off or recurring invoices via Direct Debit. Customers can set up the Direct Debit mandate and pay invoices via an email link or via their client portal.

2. Xero

Xero is a custom billing software that allows users to create and send custom invoices, get updates when invoices are opened, and schedule bill payments. With Xero, it’s easy to manage payments, returns and credits, since they’re tracked automatically. Users can quote, invoice, and get paid for work, as well as track time, costs, and project profitability. Since key data is entered into Xero automatically, no manual data entry errors creep in – and it’s easy to create accurate accounting reports. Multi-currency accounting and purchase order creation are other valuable features.

Best of all, Xero integrates with a big array of payment gateways, add-ons and APIs, including GoCardless. GoCardless can be added as a payment service then applied to an invoice or branding theme, so customers can pay invoices online via Direct Debit.

3. Chargebee

Chargebee is a subscription billing and revenue management platform that helps businesses automate billing workflows, automate invoicing, and grow at scale. It allows companies to streamline operations, collect recurring payments, and automate subscription billing. With Chargebee, software can be customized to each company’s unique requirements, with over 480 billing scenarios across different locales available. There’s also the option to gain in-depth insights into the order-to-revenue cycle.

GoCardless and Chargebee integrate to provide a comprehensive solution to subscription management. Everything can run on one single integration, removing manual processes like payment reconciliation. GoCardless’s transparent bank debit fees and Chargebee’s automation offer predictability and reliability for growing an expanding business.

Customized billing software development is the future of billing

For companies working in an increasingly competitive environment the ability to handle a large customer base and their billings is a huge challenge. Custom billing software allows companies to rise to that challenge.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.