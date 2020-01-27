What is an ACH routing number?

Last editedSep 20251 min read
An ACH routing number is a 9-digit, unique numeric ID assigned to each banking institution in the US. It’s needed for banks to identify where payments should be taken from and sent to. The routing number is used in conjunction with an account number to send or receive an ACH payment.
How do I find my ACH routing number?
You can find your ACH routing number by:
Searching online for “ACH routing number” and your bank’s name
Logging in to your online banking platform
Looking in your checkbook (it’s typically located next to your account number)
How to collect ACH Debit payments with GoCardless
1.
Create your free GoCardless account, access your user-friendly payments dashboard & connect your accounting software (if you use one).
2.
Easily set up & schedule ACH Debit payments via payment pages on your website checkout or secure payment links.
3.
From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled Direct Debit collection date. Simple.
Automate payment collection with ACH Debit to lower costs, reduce failed payments and save time on financial admin.
We can help
GoCardless helps you automate payment collection using ACH bank debit, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.