Half of all businesses see more than 7% of payments fail*, leading to bad debt, higher churn and loss of revenue. Break the cycle with GoCardless, and collect over 97% of payments on the first attempt. Speak with us today to see how your business compares to all-important payment benchmarks.
Get the framework for optimizing your recurring payments
Discover the 8 key dimensions needed to maximize your return from your payment strategy. From the customer acquisition funnel to payment operations, learn how all 8 dimensions combine into one framework for payment-led growth and efficiency.
Plus, get important payment benchmarks, so you can see how your business compares to the competition. All in under 10 minutes.
Payment failure has a big impact on your entire payment strategy
Decrease churn
2 out of 3 businesses see their failed payments turn into churn more than 10% of the time, and churn also leads to higher chargeback rates.
More bad debt
On average, businesses with B2C revenue see 16-20% of their failed payments turn into bad debt, while B2B businesses see 11%-15% turn into bad debt.
$1million+ uncollected revenue
Enterprise businesses stand to lose over $1million in uncollected revenue** every year due to payment failures.
Thought leadership paper: Recurring Payment Friction In The US
GoCardless commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a study of 700 payment decision-makers in organizations with recurring revenue models.
Forrester learned that recurring B2B payments are pushing firms to modernize their payment technology and update their payment operations.
View the full report to better understand the challenges and opportunities facing global enterprise businesses, and what they’re doing to rise to these challenges.
Improve your payment success with GoCardless
The average GoCardless payment failure rate at the first attempt is just 2.5%. Optimize your payments even further, using Success+ to retry those that do fail.
Pull-based payment collection
GoCardless is built on bank debit (also known as ACH debit), a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.
Reduce churn
30% of churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments. Maximize your payment success with GoCardless and retain loyal customers for longer.
Intelligent payment recovery
With GoCardless, more than 97% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.
Benchmark your recurring payment strategy
Have a 15-minute payments health check with one of our team members to benchmark your payment operations, and understand how GoCardless can help improve your key payment metrics.
Trusted by over 55,000 global businesses
GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world, including global enterprises like DocuSign, LogMeIn, 8x8, Box and SurveyMonkey. GoCardless processes $15bn+ annually, and has been funded by prestigious investors including Google Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.
“We typically see 100 payment failures a month from credit cards; with bank debit we only see one or two.”
Patrick Hughes, Former Assistant Corporate Controller, Autotask
