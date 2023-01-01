Customer experience

How can my customer pay me?

Your customer can enter their bank details online via GoCardless; if you use GoCardless Pro they can also do so by phone or paper.

Can I host the payment pages on my site?

Again this depends on which of our products you choose. With GoCardless, in order to comply with the Direct Debit scheme rules the payment pages are securely hosted on our site. You can redirect the customer to our payment page and we will redirect them back to your site. Alternatively you can allow them to access them via a pop-out from your site.With GoCardless Pro, you can host the payment pages on your own site so will not need to redirect customers.

Do you offer iFrames?

No - we do not offer iFraming of our payment pages. If you use GoCardless Pro, we offer a Flow JS which lets you avoid having any bank data on your server.

Can payments be made directly via the API?

Only once authorisation is in place. Customers must be sent to our secure payment pages to give initial authorisation of the Direct Debit.Once authorisation is in place payment can be requested via the API.

Can customers pay from their mobile?

Yes - GoCardless is compatible with mobiles and tablets. Our payment pages will work in any Internet browser.

Customer Experience

Can I fill in the payment pages on my customer’s behalf?

No - due to strict rules around Direct Debit, customers must fill in their payment details and go through the signup process themselves.

Can I have my business name on customer bank statements?

Yes, you can have your business name on your customer’s bank statement through any of our pricing plans, however this is an add-on so you will be charged an additional monthly fee. This is only available for your domestic scheme, where your customer will see your business name on their bank statement, your international customers, however, will still see GoCardless on their bank statements.

How can my customer pay me?

Your customer can enter their bank details online, by phone or paper through any of our pricing plans.

Can I host the payment pages on my site?

Again this depends on which of our products you choose. With GoCardless, in order to comply with the Direct Debit scheme rules the payment pages are securely hosted on our site. You can redirect the customer to our payment page and we will redirect them back to your site. Alternatively you can allow them to access them via a pop-out from your site. With GoCardless Advanced or Pro, you can build your own payment pages. This means customers will stay within your website's payment journey so you will not need to redirect customers.

Do you offer iFrames?

No - we do not offer iFraming of our payment pages. If you use GoCardless Pro, we offer a Flow JS which lets you avoid having any bank data on your server.

Can payments be made directly via the API?

Only once authorisation is in place. Customers must be sent to our secure payment pages to give initial authorisation of the Direct Debit. Once authorisation is in place payment can be requested via the API.

Can customers pay from their mobile?

Yes - GoCardless is compatible with mobiles and tablets. Our payment pages will work in any modern and up-to-date internet browser. Refer to our Supported browsers page for more details.