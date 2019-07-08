Start collecting money in seconds with PayLinks

It’s like a Bit.ly for payments - when someone clicks your link, you get paid!

Accepting payments online has long been a painful process; payment companies seem to delight in getting in people’s way. At GoCardless, it’s our mission to change that. We believe a great payment experience is all about getting out of the way.

We’re extremely excited to announce the launch of PayLinks (now GoCardless Dashboard): a simple web interface for the GoCardless API that lets you start collecting money in 60 seconds. We’re also pleased to announce PayLinks will share our market-leading pricing: just 1%, with no hidden fees or monthly minimums.

There’s no complicated sign-up process or merchant account requirements; you can sign up in 60 seconds and start collecting money immediately. All you need is an email address and a UK bank account.

Once signed up, you can create a PayLink in two clicks. Simply enter an amount and a description, and we generate a shortened link - a PayLink - you can share with anyone. When someone clicks that link, they’re sent to our secure payment page to pay using their bank account number and sort code. It’s like a Bit.ly for payments - when someone clicks the link, you get paid!

You can use PayLinks for pretty much anything. Want to add a ‘Buy now’ button to your website? Embed a PayLink on your site. Tired of waiting for your customers to pay their invoices? Send them a PayLink via email. Trying to collect money for an event? Tweet out a PayLink. If you’re a developer, you can also use PayLinks to try out GoCardless before a full API integration. You can find out more about how it works on our site.

While in beta, PayLinks has already been used for everything from beef jerky subscription boxes to bill-splitting between friends. We can’t wait to see what you’ll do with it!

Our mission is to make payments cheap & simple, both for customers and merchants. We believe that PayLinks (now GoCardless Dashboard) does both of these things.

So what are you waiting for? Sign-up now. It will take 60 seconds to get started and there’s no commitments. Go on, it might just be the best thing you do today!