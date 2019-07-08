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Around the world in 90 debtor days

Chloe Dormand
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Last editedJan 20201 min read

In the UK, spending time, money and resource chasing up late payments is common practice for many businesses.

But are we uniquely bad at paying on time in the UK? Or have these bad business practices spread to Europe? And how does Britain compare to the rest of the world?

Research by Dun & Bradstreet (CRIBIS D&B) compares payment practices in 36 countries. Take a look at the infographic below to see, in numbers, the state of late payments around the world.

blog > images > international-late-payments > international-late-payments.jpg

Source: Payment Study 2018

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