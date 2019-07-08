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The state of late payments

Chloe Dormand
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Last editedApr 20231 min read

The culture of late payments has become so ingrained in the UK that spending time, money and resource chasing payments has, for many, become business as usual.

Take a look at the graphic below to see, in numbers, the state of late payments in the UK, how this compares to other European countries and if with new legislation, there is any sign of things improving.

blog > images > state-of-late-payments > state-of-late-payments.jpg

Sources

BacsFirst Capital CashflowMarket InvoiceSmall BusinessExperianThe Federation of Small BusinessesThe IndependentGoCardless, Chartered Institute of Credit Managment, EOS GroupThe IndependentSageBacs

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