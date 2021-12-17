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On-demand: GoCardless' Sustainability Focus Workshop

GoCardless
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Last editedDec 20211 min read

We have recently shared a variety of useful resources that can help businesses to measure their emissions and set climate action plans, including our new Greenhouse Gas Calculator. However, we wanted to share more of our own journey and the plans we have internally to drive positive and sustainable change. As part of our first-ever Climate Action Day, colleagues from across the company explained what's been going on behind the scenes at GoCardless and answered questions about our plans for 2022.

You can now watch the full session on-demand below.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.