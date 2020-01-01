SUPPORT AND SERVICES
Essential Success
Reliable support that covers all the basics.
Service standards and inclusions
Essential Customer Success services
Essential Customer Success gives you the tools you need to help make your GoCardless journey a success. You'll have access to dedicated training material and our team will work behind the scenes to ensure you have everything you need, when you need it, at every step.
Essential Customer Success services include, but are not limited to:
Orientation & Implementation
A structured digital implementation programme, with access to additional support if you need it.
Dedicated Product Support
0900-1800 in your local business hours with prioritised response times.
Ongoing engagement
Digital success programme focused on getting you up and running with every aspect of GoCardless, from creating your account, to receiving your first payout, to growing your business.
GoCardless is great. They are always there to support us whenever we’ve got an issue. The service level is very high with GoCardless, and the payments team love it – with very little training anyone can use it to enhance the way they look after members.
James Symes, CEO, Bike Club
Getting support
Knowledge base
Speak to our Support team
Email help@gocardless.com or find our localised phone numbers in the Customer Hub
Community
Coming soon
Terms of service
Service level definitions
GoCardless systems are down, resulting in the inability for payments to be collected or processed.
Service status : gocardless-status.com
Issue requires assistance from GoCardless to resolve, including complex queries or ones requiring an action from GoCardless.
(‘Complex’ is defined as not being covered by available help content)
Includes product questions, feature requests or guidance on usage; all resolutions are available within the online GoCardless Customer Hub.
Service exclusions
1). Queries relating to account verification, compliance, fraud, credit, use case, or sales queries are not covered within the Customer Support remit and will be handled outside the above service levels.
2). Payer queries (those paying an organisation through GoCardless) are not covered in the above service levels and receive a standardised 18 business hour response time.
3). Phone support is available in English only.
4). Email support response times are restricted to email addresses using your business domain only.
