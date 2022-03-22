International Payments

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Why we're calling on banks to join the SPAA scheme
We’re improving payment processes so businesses can get paid faster.
Learn how cross border payments work.
Payments are mission-critical. And so is your payer experience.
We've answered your questions on fraud and GoCardless Protect+
Discover payer preferences and the drivers behind them, how your current checkout maybe impacting your conversion, and the key areas your competitors are investing in.
BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide.