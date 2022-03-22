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International Payments

International Payments

SPAA: A new wave of open banking in Europe
SPAA: A new wave of open banking in Europe

Why we're calling on banks to join the SPAA scheme

3 min read
Global Payments
Payments are getting faster, globally
Payments are getting faster, globally

We’re improving payment processes so businesses can get paid faster.

2 min read
Payments
How Do Cross-Border Payments Work?
How Do Cross-Border Payments Work?

Learn how cross border payments work.

2 min read
International Payments
A new era for payer experience
A new era for payer experience

Payments are mission-critical. And so is your payer experience.

3 min read
International Payments
Q&A: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+
Q&A: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+

We've answered your questions on fraud and GoCardless Protect+

3 min read
Direct Debit
Report: Demystifying Payer Experience
Report: Demystifying Payer Experience

Discover payer preferences and the drivers behind them, how your current checkout maybe impacting your conversion, and the key areas your competitors are investing in.

PDF
Open Banking
How long do international bank transfers take?
How long do international bank transfers take?
2 min read
Bank Transfers
What are BIC and SWIFT bank codes?
What are BIC and SWIFT bank codes?

BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide.

4 min read
Payments
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