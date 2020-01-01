Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Lily Krakowsky image

Lily Krakowsky

Senior Product Marketing Manager

Lily is a Senior Product Marketing Lead at GoCardless with expertise in open banking and new account-to-account payment capabilities. One of her main roles is to research and launch new product features and drive the adoption of those new features among GoCardless merchants. Prior to joining GoCardless Lily was a Product Marketing Manager at Wise (formerly TransferWise), attended Columbia University in the City of New York, and completed an MBA at the London Business School.

Follow me

Top Articles

View all
How to create an online payment system for small business
How to create an online payment system for small business

Get more information about the different types of online payment system.

3 min read
How to move customers to Direct Debit payments
How to move customers to Direct Debit payments
13 min read
How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
2 min read
How to Set Up a Payment Link
How to Set Up a Payment Link

Create custom payment links for your website, newsletter, or email campaign.

3 min read

Latest Articles

View all
A better dashboard and a better experience: Product updates - Autumn 2024
A better dashboard and a better experience: Product updates - Autumn 2024

See what improvements we’ve made this autumn

2 min read
Fight back against fraud with GoCardless’ new account verification tool
Fight back against fraud with GoCardless’ new account verification tool

Introducing GoCardless' latest open banking powered feature in the UK

3 min read
Six key things you need to know about Instant Bank Pay
Six key things you need to know about Instant Bank Pay

Your guide to understanding Instant Bank Pay and its key benefits

4 min read
Future of payments Q&A with Accenture and GoCardless
Future of payments Q&A with Accenture and GoCardless

Experts answer businesses questions on what's next for the future of payments

4 min read
How much do international payments really cost?
How much do international payments really cost?

How much does it cost to collect $5,000 from a US customer? We compare options.

2 min read

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.