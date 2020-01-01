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Could a payment automation process boost your productivity?
What are different types of invoices? Find out here.
Discover some of the best SaaS payment solutions on the market.
Discover our list of the most essential payment solutions for freelancers.
Wondering how control accounts work and whether you need one? Find out here.
Discover the numerous benefits of automated invoicing as a contractor.
We look at various modes of payments and which are most popular among consumers.
How freelancers can maintain healthy finances using cloud-based platform Xero
What is friendly fraud and how can you prevent it?
Discover our top bookkeeping tips for contractors.
Find out how purchase order automation can benefit your company.
What is a working capital ratio? And how can you improve it? Find out here.
Discover how to avoid intermediary bank fees for international wire transfers.
Find out how AP automation software for small businesses works.
Discover how good spend management could boost your business’ efficiency.
Discover how optical character recognition software could help your business.
Wondering how to prevent duplicate payments? Find the answers here.
Discover our top tips for small business receipt management.
Which payment software is right for your business?
Credit card fraud detection starts with learning to recognise it. Here’s how.
Find out the benefits of recurring ACH payments for businesses.