Duncan Barrigan

Chief Product & Growth Officer

As Chief Product Officer, Duncan leads product development globally alongside our CTO, driving innovation from product strategy to product launch. As Chief Growth Officer, Duncan leads the marketing team and our efforts to attract new customers and build the GoCardless brand. Duncan has been quoted in newspapers, including the Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph and The Independent, and written articles for publications such as Finextra.com and Open Banking Excellence discussing developments in the payments space.