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Duncan Barrigan

Chief Product & Growth Officer

As Chief Product Officer, Duncan leads product development globally alongside our CTO, driving innovation from product strategy to product launch. As Chief Growth Officer, Duncan leads the marketing team and our efforts to attract new customers and build the GoCardless brand. Duncan has been quoted in newspapers, including the Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph and The Independent, and written articles for publications such as Finextra.com and Open Banking Excellence discussing developments in the payments space.

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Top Articles

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Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence

Made for payment success.

3 min read
Open banking and the rise of bank-to-bank payments
Open banking and the rise of bank-to-bank payments
5 min read
UK businesses, do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?
UK businesses, do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?

Take heed of your customers' payment preferences to get paid on time.

1 min read

Featured in the news

  • All change for direct debits as banks gear up for instant transfers

    The Independent

  • 2022: The Year of Variable Recurring Payments

    Finextra.com

  • Direct debits will be phased out as banks prepare for instantaneous transactions.

    The Current

  • What’s Behind Open Banking’s Slow Burn in the U.S.?

    PaymentsJournal

Event appearances

[Webinar] Dissecting Churn with Zuora and GoCardless

Jun 16, 2022

Latest Articles

View all
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence

Made for payment success.

3 min read
UK businesses, do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?
UK businesses, do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?

Take heed of your customers' payment preferences to get paid on time.

1 min read
Security vs convenience: How will your customers react to new SCA rules?
Security vs convenience: How will your customers react to new SCA rules?

We surveyed 4000 consumers, this is what they said.

2 min read
The FCA confirms Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) delay in the UK until March 2021
The FCA confirms Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) delay in the UK until March 2021

The UK is getting an 18-month phased implementation of SCA

2 min read
Open banking and the rise of bank-to-bank payments
Open banking and the rise of bank-to-bank payments
5 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.