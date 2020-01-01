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Chris Hooper

Global Head of Content Marketing

As Global Head of Content Marketing, Chris oversees all of the content requirements for our organic, growth marketing, and demand generation campaigns. This requires a fundamental understanding of the pain points our customers are experiencing and a thorough comprehension of the ways those customers consume and engage with content. A growth marketing expert in the tech space, Chris has worked with complex global businesses such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, SAP, Adobe, Dell and Oracle to grow their most valuable customers, increase revenue and speed up deal cycles. He has also led on customer lifecycle management programs and account-based marketing strategies for BlackRock, EY, Grant Thornton and UBS.

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Latest Articles

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Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart

Get to know GoCardless' new president and learn about his plans for the future

3 min read
What are bank payments? Everything you need to know
What are bank payments? Everything you need to know

Learn everything you need to know about bank payments.

2 min read
Open Banking Apps Explained
Open Banking Apps Explained

A simple explanation of the benefits of open banking and open banking apps.

2 min read
How to Set Up a Payment Link
How to Set Up a Payment Link

Create custom payment links for your website, newsletter, or email campaign.

3 min read
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world

Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?

7 min read
Guide to ACH return codes
Guide to ACH return codes

What happens if an ACH payment is returned? Find out right here.

6 min read
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020

LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?

4 min read
The Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments
The Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments

A guide on Bacs payments in the UK: everything you need to know about Direct Debit, Bacs Direct Credit, CHAPS and Faster Payments.

10 min read
What is BECS Direct Debit?
What is BECS Direct Debit?
1 min read

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